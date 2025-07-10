“Snore Louder Than the Music”: Candace Parker Reveals Why She Only Took One Trip in Shaquille O’Neal’s $27 Million Private Jet

Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker have developed a strong, dynamic working relationship as co-analysts on Inside the NBA since the WNBA star joined TNT’s coverage team. Their on-screen chemistry blends Shaq’s larger-than-life personality with Parker’s sharp basketball intellect. Off camera, their bond is equally strong, with Shaq frequently expressing admiration for the two-time MVP’s trailblazing career and leadership.

Though the two former superstars clearly share mutual respect, they’re also known for playfully roasting each other. While Charles Barkley is still Shaq’s main rival in the banter department on Inside the NBA, Parker doesn’t shy away from teasing the Hall of Famer either. She brought that same lighthearted energy when asked about her experience flying on The Diesel’s private jet.

Filling in as host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, comedian Anthony Anderson set the scene for Parker’s story. Informing the audience that Parker and Shaq work together, Anderson brought up the time she was invited to fly back to Los Angeles with Shaq. Immediately, the 39-year-old said it would be “the first and last time” she joined Shaq on his jet.

“I was new to the team, and we were in North Carolina doing a shoot,” Parker explained. “[Shaq] was like, ‘I’m going to LA, just hop on my PJ.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, that beats getting in line at Delta’ … So I hop on his PJ, this dude DJ’d on full blast for four hours and 38 minutes. And then proceeded in the last 35 minutes to fall asleep and snore louder than the music.”

Shaq has become a renowned DJ in recent years, but the four-time champion doesn’t mix just any kind of music. The Lakers legend prefers Electronic Dance Music, or EDM, which is known for being incredibly loud and disruptive. Parker knew she wouldn’t be returning to Shaq’s private jet, but from the outside looking in, it’s hard to argue with her decision.

Shaquille O’Neal’s $27 million private jet

It’s understandable why Parker was originally intrigued by the idea of riding in a private jet compared to a commercial flight, though. In 2023, Shaq purchased his Bombardier Challenger 650 for around $27 million. Much like Shaq himself, the jet is oversized and impressive, capable of seating up to 12 passengers and flying 4,000 nautical miles.

It features a custom design with his signature “Dunkman” logo on the tail and wingtips, while the interior boasts cream leather seats and high-gloss wood paneling. Although Shaq had previously voiced concerns about the upkeep of owning a private jet, his expanding business empire and increasingly busy schedule likely prompted the move to invest in a jet tailored to his brand and lifestyle.

For most people, even celebrities, buying a private jet isn’t the most practical investment. The cost is steep, and the maintenance is year-round. But for someone like Shaquille O’Neal, who’s constantly traveling across the country and around the world, owning a private jet isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity.