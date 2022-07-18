“Chris Paul made fun of James Harden’s ‘man-b**bs'”: $17 Million worth Skip Bayless really read out a fake report on National TV

Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless once read out a report regarding James Harden and Chris Paul put out by a parody account

The summer of 2019 was a huge summer for the Houston Rockets. They had just been eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the 2nd round of the playoffs. This marked their 4th elimination coming at the hands of Stephen Curry and co. in the last five playoffs.

James Harden and Chris Paul failed for a second consecutive year to capitalize on their pairing. Things were tense in the camp, and everyone knew of it. However, there were no official words out yet. That never stopped anyone from starting a rumor, and this time around, it was Skip Bayless who fell for one.

Before Chris Paul got traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook, parody accounts were exploring the various reasons for tensions between him and Harden. Skip Bayless read one, fell for it, and even brought it up on Undisputed.

Skip Bayless fell for a classic NBA Twitter troll

If one has been on NBA Twitter for long, one would know how a lot of these pages are just people pretending to be famous writers/NBA insiders. They often use the names to make parody accounts, which many people often fall for. In recent times, balls*ck sports was one of the pages that took NBA Twitter by storm.

In 2019, with James Harden and Chris Paul’s discussions being the peak discussion in the offseason, Skip Bayless decided to read a report on National TV. On Undisputed, he read out a tweet by a parody account named Barry McCockiner (a now-suspended account).

Major props to the troll. Not only did he fool many people on Twitter, but he got Skip Bayless, who, in turn, broadcasted the same on National TV.

One would assume being on TV, they would have better fact checkers, but I guess not.