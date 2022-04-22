“If Tyler Herro doesn’t exist on the Miami Heat, they are a .500 club”: The 6MOTY candidate’s father highly talks about his son’s impact on the Heat this season

According to Chris Herro, the Heat would be a .500 team this year if it wasn’t for the exceptional season his son, Tyler Herro, had this campaign.

Out of all the powerhouses in the Eastern Conference, it was the Miami Heat who ended the 2021-2022 regular season with the #1 seed. A huge reason for their success in this campaign has to be credited to Tyler Herro for taking huge strides on the basketball court.

After having a mediocre sophomore season, the former Kentucky Wildcat found himself comfortable in the sixth man role Erik Spoelstra shifted him to. Leading the second unit and being the perfect boost of energy Jimmy Butler and co. needed all year long, Herro averaged a solid 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on an impressive 44.7/39.9/86.8 shooting split.

Also Read: Charles Barkley slams KAT for his postgame interview after the Wolves blow a 25-point lead vs the Grizzlies

Sure, without the likes of Tyler on the squad the Heat might not have won 53 victories throughout the year. However, Herro’s father believes that the team would’ve merely been a .500 team (41 wins).

Chris Herro believes that the Heat wouldn’t be a 53-win team if not for Tyler Herro

Recently, Chris Herro spoke to ESPN and made some big remarks about his son’s outstanding season. Chris had a rather wild take, stating that the Heat would’ve been a .500 team if not for his son.

“It’s, ‘Can he be that dude?'” Chris says. “What are you talking about? He’s been doing it all year. If Tyler Herro doesn’t exist on the Miami Heat, the Miami Heat are a .500 club. Let’s be real, dude.

“I’m not being arrogant because he’s my son. I’m just being real.”

Chris Herro on his son “If Tyler Herro doesn’t exist on the Miami Heat, the Miami Heat are a .500 club. Let’s be real, dude.” https://t.co/ZtZPBUZJwH — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 22, 2022

Also Read: Klay Thompson reveals how the GSW MVP’s unselfishness makes him great

So far, Herro has had a pretty subpar postseason. Despite the Heat winning both their games, the 6MOTY frontrunner has been averaging 10.5/4/3.5.

Hopefully, Tyler Herro starts to play like he has been performing all year long and lead the Heat to their second NBA Finals in 2 years.