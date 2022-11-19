So, “Kobe Bryant was Jesus for us!”: Baron Davis, Who Michael Jordan Threw Out Of His Locker, Was Awe-Inspired By The Lakers Star

There have been many players over the years that have inspired generations. One of them is the Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant.

Kobe was in a class of his own and has been a role model to mentors, peers, and youngsters alike. The man had the mentality, skill, and determination that reeled others in.

Just ask Baron Davis. The guard had a special friendship with Bryant and revered him as well. To the point that he referred to the Mamba as Jesus.

Baron Davis claims that despite being only human, Kobe Bryant was like Jesus to him

There are very few who could call themselves a friend of Kobe Bryant. Baron Davis was one of the few. The former All-Star shared a special relationship with the Black Mamba.

The two were close, from their days in high school to their time in the NBA. Davis knew everything about Kobe, from his likes to his dislikes and from his strengths to his weaknesses. That being said, despite knowing he is just human, Davis revealed on the All the Smoke podcast that he revered Bryant like a God.

“I always wanted to pay homage to him, because he was almost like a big bro and almost like a God. Then at the same time, I still knew all the sh*t he was going through. So every time I saw him I…made sure he knew that…”if it’s God, then you are Jesus to us!”, you feel what I’m saying?”

High praise to say the least from Baron Davis. A testimony to just how much respect the Black Mamba garnered.

Kobe once challenged Baron Davis to a one-on-one that could have seen the latter join the Lakers

There can be no denying that Kobe and Davis were good friends. No further proof is required once you learn just how much the Black Mamba wanted B-Diddy on his team. Bryant even challenged him to a one-on-one for the same back when Davis was on the Knicks.

Unfortunately, the one-on-one never happened, seeing as BD went down with an injury. That would have certainly been a sight to see though.

Davis, who memorably tried to steal MJ’s jersey during one of his Wizard years’ All-Star games, is fondly remembered for his role with the We Believe Warriors team of 2006-07.