“So Many People Talk Sh*t But Be Punks”: Damian Lillard Slams His Critics For Doubting His Work Ethic

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite finishing with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out of the playoffs in the very first round. The team, and especially its stars were heavily criticized by the NBA community at large. Clearly enraged by the criticism he received, Damian Lillard recently hit back at all his detractors with a rather bold statement.

The Bucks star reposted a video of his pre-draft workout on his official Instagram. The clip showcases Lillard doing offensive and defensive drills at full-game speed, prior to the 2012 NBA draft, where he was picked sixth overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, while reminiscing his old days, the 2013 Rookie of the Year had something to say to all the critics and naysayers out there. In his rant, the 33-year-old insinuated that while everyone was ready to fire at him behind the curtain of anonymity, just about no one was ready tell criticize him right to his face. He said,

“Amazing how so many ppl talk sh*t but be punks in y’all everyday life. Ni**as that fold twice a week when sh*t go wrong tryna critique sumn… I’m really from sumn different and that’s why most don’t understand… most don’t do they homework…I’m really done w folks.”

Given just how much criticism Lillard has had to face after his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s no surprise that the superstar has had enough. That said, especially given the title aspirations his team had during this past season, this campaign will have to be branded as a failure.

With the former Blazer knowing this better than anyone else, to what extent does he hope the Bucks improve next season?

Damian Lillard’s expectations for the upcoming season

It was no secret that Damian Lillard failed to quite look like himself during the 2023-24 NBA campaign. After the conclusion of this woeful year, Dame Time decided to come out with a rather bold statement.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recently sat down with Sports Illustrated as the team now prepares for the upcoming season after their disappointing elimination from the playoffs in the first round. While talking to the SI reporter, Rivers went on to reveal a conversation Lillard had with him.

“It’s my worst offseason I’ve ever had,” Lillard told Rivers, as per the coach. “I’ll guarantee you next year, you’re going to see me in the best shape you’ve ever seen.”

Dame now has all the motivation in the world to come out guns blazing during the 2024-25 NBA season. However, with the star now on the latter end of his prime, can he produce like he consistently did for the Portland Trail Blazers? Or will his statement be looked back on as nothing more than empty words?