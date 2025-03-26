“Do Not Rush Back”: Shaquille O’Neal Warns Damian Lillard On A Hasty Return From His Blood Clot

Another NBA superstar is now facing a scary health setback. The league announced early this evening that Damian Lillard has deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf and is out for the Bucks indefinitely. The nine-time All-Star is currently on blood thinning medication in an effort to stabilize the clot, and will continue to receive regular testing.

Deep vein thrombosis is the same condition that ended Victor Wembyama’s season for the Spurs last month, albeit Wemby had the clot in his shoulder. Physical trauma is a cause of the condition, so it makes sense why NBA players would be prone to it. It’s still incredibly unfortunate for Dame to be potentially lost before the postseason begins. Fortunately, his elders are looking out for his best interests.

Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Vince Carter all commented on Dame’s setback during today’s NBA on TNT broadcast. “Sending well wishes to Dame,” Parker began. “Basketball is secondary, we can worry about that later.” Carter agreed and added, “You have kids, your health is more important. We know what you do to the game.”

The crew let their tone indicate that they knew this was not a common injury. Blood clots take time to heal and can be deadly, so basketball can wait. Shaq hit that point the hardest with his comment. “I’m glad they caught it. Get well soon. Do NOT rush back,” the Diesel advised.

The Tuesday Crew send their well wishes to Dame https://t.co/QFcWYnoedB pic.twitter.com/KDxT6KH4fU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 26, 2025

Unfortunately, the Bucks will have to try and carry on without Dame now, but their standings have certainly tumbled. The squad is currently 5th in the East, meaning they would have to play the Pacers, who are on a 5 game winning streak, if the playoffs started today.

The Bucks are more than capable of putting up a fight, but with no Dame Time and Giannis being the only dominant performer…the blood is in the water.

What are medical experts predicting Dame’s timetable will be?

Everyone is rightfully more concerned about Dame’s long term health right now than the Bucks’ chances in the 2025 playoffs. Several medical professionals have already attempted to shed some light on what the next several months will look like for the NBA superstar.

Doctor Nirav Pandya, an M.D. a professor of orthopedic surgery and director of sports medicine took to X to weigh in on the diagnosis. “Treatment centers around placing the patient on anti-coagulants to prevent the clot from getting bigger and traveling to the lungs (pulmonary embolism); it can be several months before a return to play,” he wrote.

Tough news for Damian Lillard. In athletes, lower extremity blood clots can be caused by a variety of factors including trauma, prolonged immobilization (i.e. travel), post-surgery, and/or due to hereditary disorders. Treatment centers around placing the patient on… https://t.co/gpoEFVJNaW — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) March 26, 2025

Pandya did share some good news though. The league catching the clot so early means that Dame will most likely avoid any major health affects later in life.

“most isolated DVT’s (barring a hereditary issue) that are treated quickly will not lead to any long term issues re: health,” he added.

Here’s to hoping that we see Dame return in the 2026 season. Fully healthy. Fully rested. Fully prepared to create another all-time postseason moment.