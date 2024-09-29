“Soft Allegations Will Be Vaporized”: NYC Native Kid Mero Assures Knicks Fans After Speaking to Karl-Anthony Towns

The league is still reeling from the bombshell trade that landed Karl-Anthony Towns in New York. While the Knicks fanbase is mostly happy with the acquisition of a new center, some are still wary of Towns’ playing style. Whether it’s for his foul calling or his strength in the post, KAT has often been labeled a ‘soft’ player.

However, New York’s very own The Kid Mero reassured Knicks fans that Towns’ NYC stint would be a completely different story. Mero revealed that he has already had a conversation with the four-time All-Star.

Joel ‘Mero’ Martinez notably shares roots with Towns, both being of Dominican descent.

He reshared a video of Towns dancing after a win with his national team and wrote, “DONT WORRY KNICK FANS WE ALREADY SPOKE, GONNA HAVE KAT DOIN THIS DANCE SMOKIN PIFF AND EATIN AT EL TINA SOON AS HE TOUCH DOWN. IN ONE WEEK THE “SOFT” ALLEGATIONS WILL BE VAPORIZED.”

DONT WORRY KNICK FANS WE ALREADY SPOKE, GONNA HAVE KAT DOIN THIS DANCE SMOKIN PIFF AND EATIN AT EL TINA SOON AS HE TOUCH DOWN. IN ONE WEEK THE “SOFT” ALLEGATIONS WILL BE VAPORIZED 🫡🤞🏽🩸 https://t.co/SLrmGu2wvB — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) September 28, 2024

Fans have previously vilified KAT for not taking charge and playing intensely, especially during crucial moments of the season. The notable exception to this passivity came during the 2019 season, when Towns got into a brawl with Joel Embiid that saw both big men getting ejected from the game.

Other than that, Towns has a tendency to complain a lot to the refs, which has contributed to his fragile image. He is also not known for posting up players in the paint despite being a center. Instead, he likes to take his chances shooting from the deep.

That has also led people to believe he is ‘soft’.

But this likely isn’t the reason for KAT’s departure from Minnesota. The franchise hasn’t commented on their reasoning yet, but it’s clear that Towns was not aware of the trade negotiations.

Karl-Anthony Towns is “stunned” by the move

Despite several lackluster seasons with flawed rosters, #32 never requested a trade during his 9 years in Minnesota. Furthermore, trading their longtime star after the team’s best season in decades made the move somewhat unexpected.

Towns scaled down to suit the Wolves’ new ‘twin tower’ model and was a difference maker on both ends during their Round 2 series win against the Denver Nuggets.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported that KAT’s camp was “stunned” that the center’s commitment to the city and the franchise were not reciprocated. However, the 28-year-old now finds himself on the NBA’s biggest market on a roster built to take down the Boston Celtics.

Some are skeptical because of Towns’ previous stint under head coach Tom Thibodeau, which disappointed many. But KAT is an older, more mature athlete now.

Karl-Anthony Towns is “still processing” this trade, according to a source close to him. But it’s worth nothing Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has been publicly very complimentary of him since he left Minnesota—something that’s been noted by Towns. https://t.co/Yysccrbne6 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 28, 2024

Thankfully, even if his minutes see a sharp incline under Thibodeau, the roster is designed perfectly for the sharpshooting center to play his role. KAT will benefit greatly from the gravity of Jalen Brunson, particularly in their pick-and-pop actions.

In the situations where Towns can force the defense into a rotation, he will find himself flanked by elite catch-and-shoot wings like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

Even on the other end of the floor, the Knicks’ versatile defenders can switch onto most positions, with specialists like Anunoby moonlighting as rim protectors. It certainly sounds like a recipe for success. We’ll get a sample of the new-look Knicks during their pre-season game against the Hornets on Monday, October 7th.