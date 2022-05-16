“Someone send James Harden to a club in Philadelphia, we need him back to his old self”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old video of the then-Rockets star partying goes viral on social media

An old video of James Harden partying in a club, back from his Houston Rockets days, goes viral on social media.

James Harden is an elite player and one of the most prolific scorers in modern basketball. With 10 All-Star appearances, 7 All-NBA selections, 3 scoring titles, a Sixth Man of the Year award, and the 2018 MVP, it is not wrong to add his name to the best two-guards in the history of the NBA.

The Beard was thriving in the sixth man role during his Oklahoma City Thunder days. It was with the Houston Rockets that Harden became the team’s first option. It was during this time that James massively showed improvements in his games, and also became notoriously famous for doing off the hardwood.

It is no surprise that James has the reputation of being a party animal. One such video, from his Rockets days, of him partying in a club has recently gone viral on social media.

Someone just posted this old video of Houston Harden 💀 pic.twitter.com/AYZuBkDvIf — Overtime (@overtime) May 16, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as an old video of James Harden partying goes viral

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

My man hitting 3s on and off the court. — Spectre (@SwoooshLife) May 16, 2022

Then he’d ho drop 57 11 and 5 — depressedNbafan (@depressedfan11) May 16, 2022

someone send him a list of the best spots in Philly, need him back to his old self https://t.co/CNtuTHJgzF — LEX (@LexuusF) May 16, 2022

Strip Club Harden different — G (@Greg1k_) May 16, 2022

Harden was playing some unbelievable basketball during his time with the Texas-based team. Over 9 seasons, James averaged a staggering 29.6/6/7.7.

Maybe, just maybe, for the interest of the Sixers organization, James Harden needs to chill at a few clubs in Philly before the commencement of the upcoming season to get him going during the campaign.