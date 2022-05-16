Basketball

“Someone send James Harden to a club in Philadelphia, we need him back to his old self”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old video of the then-Rockets star partying goes viral on social media

“Someone send James Harden to a club in Philadelphia, we need him back to his old self”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old video of the then-Rockets star partying goes viral on social media
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Donald Trump offered Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon $1 Million for a 1v1": When former American President offered Big Diesel big money for taking on Rockets' big
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Someone send James Harden to a club in Philadelphia, we need him back to his old self”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old video of the then-Rockets star partying goes viral on social media
“Someone send James Harden to a club in Philadelphia, we need him back to his old self”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old video of the then-Rockets star partying goes viral on social media

An old video of James Harden partying in a club, back from his Houston Rockets…