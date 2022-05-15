“Give Cam Johnson a max before James Harden”: NBA Twitter doesn’t agree with Pat Bev saying Sixers star should be getting the bag this offseason

Patrick Beverley believes James Harden deserves all the money this season in spite of his continuation of poor performance in the playoffs

Be it NBA or any other sports, every player wants to get paid the best they can and there’s generally nobody who wants another player to miss out on big opportunities.

There can be bad blood between players throughout the season but at the end of the day, they’d have each other backs when it comes to getting paid.

Because no player wants the organization and franchises to earn the crazy amount of money they earn from the day and night effort the players put in and then also save themselves from paying them for it.

Even Patrick Beverley is sane enough to not bad mouth a guard from another team who unlike him had worse than expected end to the post-season and is due to sign a contract in the offseason which could well be his last supermax deal.

Patrick Beverley believes James Harden deserves the bag, NBA Twitter doesn’t

Not that James Harden has done too bad from the expectations that people had when he came to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Brooklyn Nets after not even staying in the club for a complete season.

“The Beard” also couldn’t prove his haters wrong by putting up a more than decent Playoffs performance. Much like every postseason of his career, his performance dipped a bit in this year’s playoffs as well.

But his former teammate believes Harden still has a lot to give and deserves the bag for it.

Pat Bev speaks on the James Harden situation pic.twitter.com/vGFfEeA0nZ — ¹ (@HardensLefty) May 13, 2022

But fans do not believe the sane.

I would give Cam Johnson a max before I give Harden one — 13 (@AdebayosGoat) May 14, 2022

Pay him? Listen, I’m all for redemption stories. And it’s not necessarily a bad idea to keep him long-term. But max him? No way in hell. — brucegelin (@brucegelin) May 14, 2022

Soooo what kind of pitbull type player are we talking about? Like … Patrick Beverley? — young southern ocean (@brendan_steiner) May 13, 2022

He went on there to put a bid in for himself — Rolldog (@hw_roland) May 13, 2022

