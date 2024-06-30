“Something That Intrigues Him”: NBA Insider Names 2 Possible Destinations for Klay Thompson

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before a play-in game against the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time, in his career, Klay Thompson is set to enter free agency. The deal that the Golden State Warriors are willing to offer him seems more like a disrespect to Thompson. During his recent appearance on NBA TV, NBA Insider Chris Haynes talked about the Thompson-Warriors drama and unveiled the two possible destinations for the 34-year-old.

Haynes said that Thompson’s situation with the Warriors is the opposite, in nature, of the Paul George-Clippers situation. He believes that it has turned into a very toxic environment where the Golden State isn’t hesitating in presenting an offer that’s below his worth.

Haynes said, “I know firsthand that Klay is very disappointed in where the negotiations have gotten to this point, to the fact that he is looking elsewhere.”

The possible destinations that he is looking at are the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s almost certain at this point because Haynes’ sources from the GSW camp told him that Thompson won’t stay with Dub Nation anymore. He said,

“The Dallas Mavericks are a team that will be pursuing Klay Thompson as well as the Los Angeles Lakers…Will Klay…take a pay cut and go to those pursuing teams?”

“I believe the Warriors are probably offering him an annually, low $20M-type of contract. Is he willing to walk away from that because he feels disrespected? It looks like he is.”@ChrisBHaynes on Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/VIr7dYe4gV — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 30, 2024

Haynes added that there is definitely a possibility of him going to the Lakers because it’ll suit his competitive drive. He said, “The Los Angeles Lakers, that’s home. That’s a viable team…I know just from a competitive standpoint, that’s something that intrigues Klay.”

The analyst also stated that the Warriors are offering him a contract that’s in the range of $20 million a year. By his standards, that money is disrespectful, especially coming from a franchise he has been with since 2011. This is why Haynes believes that the SG will walk away to other teams that are preparing a space for him.

The teams that are best suited for Klay Thompson

There’s no question about the amount of skills and experience that Thompson will bring to the table for any team he joins. The teams in the league, who can afford a star of his stature, understand that and are already working out to make space for him.

Recently, it was unveiled that LeBron James is willing to take a $19 million pay cut on his upcoming contract with the Lakers if it leads to them bringing Thompson to the Lakers.

Shams Charania earlier reported for The Athletic, “The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources. Multiple teams with salary cap space are expected to show interest in Thompson as well.”

Additionally, the Mavs have enough cap space to accommodate Thompson and even the Nuggets now have a space open after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope opted to test free agency.