“Spent a Lot of Time on That Floor”: LeBron James Looks Forward to Playing in Cleveland With Bronny

Every game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland is a special night for LeBron James. The Akron, Ohio native gets an opportunity to catch up with friends and family and play against the team he spent 11 seasons with. However, this year will be extra special as it would not only be a homecoming for the four-time MVP but also for his son and Lakers guard Bronny James.

Advertisement

Like his father, the rookie was born in Akron and spent his formative years in Cleveland. Bronny will get the chance to share the court with LeBron in their hometown and the four-time NBA champion is excited about the prospect.

In his post-game interview in the locker room following the Lakers’ loss to the Suns on Monday, the veteran forward was asked about

“It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”

LeBron on running on the court with Bronny in Cleveland in a few days pic.twitter.com/WnQBpnxW1x — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 29, 2024

Lakers HC Redick will need to carve out some time for the father-son duo during the game against the Cavaliers. However, it will be tricky against a Cavs squad that has started the season with a three-game winning streak.

Bronny James is still not equipped to deal with an elite squad like them and may only receive around three minutes like he did in the season opener. As of now, he will need some reps in the NBA’s developmental league.

Bronny James is G-League bound

The Lakers will enter their second game of the five-game road trip against the Cavs on Wednesday. They will play the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies to close out their trip.

As per Shams Charania, the Lakers are planning to send Bronny James to the G-League after the game against the Grizzlies From there on, he is expected to split time between the LA Lakers and their G-League affiliate South Bay Lakers.

During the media day in September, LeBron James had already put his stamp on this decision. He just wants to see his son develop, no matter where he is playing. Terming South Bay Lakers as the LA Lakers’ reflection, he said,

“Just [looking forward to] seeing him continue to grow as a basketball player, no matter if it’s here with us or if it’s down with the G League team, and him continuing to get better and better and better.”

This development was on the cards considering Bronny James’ struggles in the Summer League and the preseason. However, one can’t underestimate the competition level at G-League which has polished many terrific NBA athletes from the rough. Bronny James will need to extract the best out of his valuable team in the league.