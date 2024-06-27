Spurs’ Rookie Stephon Castle Lists How He Can Help Victor Wembanyama at 2024 NBA Draft

With the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Stephon Castle. The 6ft 5″ guard is a jack-of-all-trades type player and is expected to fit right into the franchise’s starting lineup. In the post-draft-announcement interview, he was asked what he could do to help out his now-teammate Victor Wembanyama. In response, the 19-year-old delivered a detailed answer.

Castle told ESPN’s Taylor Rooks that he hoped he could help showcase Wembanyama’s playmaking skills. He then expressed how he felt he had a high basketball IQ, and how he was extremely excited to bounce ideas off the Frenchman to help them grow together.

“Just being able to ball-screen for him, being able to short roll, you know cut? I feel like it will expand his playmaking ability so much more. I feel like my IQ is pretty high. So, if we could bump heads on a couple things, you know? I say something, he say something, and we kinda learn and grow together”

"I've never been one to run away from competition; I've always tried to play against the best players in the world. I just can't wait." 🗣️@TaylorRooks caught up with Stephon Castle, who's ready to bring the championship mentality back to the @spurs 💪 pic.twitter.com/it6n9CuaPj — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 27, 2024

It seems as if Castle has pondered this topic long before he was ever asked about it on draft night. After hearing this, Victor Wembanyama will probably be very optimistic about how high their potential could be together.

However, it isn’t just his connection to Wemby that Castle is looking forward to. When asked who he is most looking forward to guarding in the NBA, the Spurs rookie promptly announced Luka Doncic as his pick, saying that he has always loved a challenge.

He then went on to admit that he takes quite a bit of pride in his defense, saying that it was a “70% effort, 30% talent” thing for him. He then went on to say that he felt he’d be selling himself short if he didn’t look to contribute on this end of the floor.

Every part of Stephon Castle’s statement oozes maturity and confidence that is seldom seen in a player his age. Now, it is still to be seen if his talents translate to the highest level, and if so, how long the process takes. But so far, it does seem as though the San Antonio Spurs have used their lottery pick as well as they could have.