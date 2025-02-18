“We Connected Pretty Quickly”: Spurs’ Stephon Castle Described His Bond With Anthony Edwards at All-Star Weekend

Despite being a rookie, Stephon Castle was one of the biggest winners of All-Star Weekend, taking home the Rising Stars Tournament MVP and cementing himself as a bonafide entertainer with his high-flying performance in the Slam Dunk Contest. But for the Spurs rookie, the highlight of the weekend was his newly forged friendship with Anthony Edwards.

The two guards hail from the state of Georgia—even from the same city—so it was almost natural they’d strike up conversations over the three-day event. The UConn product deemed the weekend an overall success when speaking to the press. That’s when the question of Edwards came up.

The TWolves guard claimed his favorite part of the weekend was seeing the youngster play, to which Castle said, “I mean I just like met him personally not too long ago… When we connected, we connected pretty quickly.” Castle continued, saying Edwards’ praise was a bit surreal for him: “I’ve always been a big fan of his, I’ve watched his high school games, watched him at Georgia, so it means a lot to hear it.”

Both Castle and Edwards have also represented the grassroots basketball program, Atlanta Xpress. This shared experience and their similar play styles helped them connect so well.

Stephon Castle broke down his #NBAAllStar2025 experiences, reacted to fellow Georgia native Anthony Edwards keeping an eye on him all weekend, and shared how the Spurs want to elevate their game with De’Aaron Fox when they return to action after the break. #PorVida #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/wVNZwYrzDI — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) February 18, 2025

As a youngster himself in a way, Edwards knows exactly how to help motivate other players, so his words on Castle’s game will surely stay with the rookie for a long time.

Anthony Edwards’ praise for Stephon Castle

“I enjoyed watching Stephon Castle, yeah. Dunk Contest I enjoyed watching that guy,” Edwards proclaimed in one of his pressers. “I like the way he play. I like the excitement he brings,” he added. But there’s no surprise there. An explosive guard who grew up in Georgia? Of course Edwards loves Castle’s game. It’s a lot like his own.

The praise didn’t stop there. Edwards added that Castle’s potential was “scary” and that with the right mindset, the 20-year-old could go on to become a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. “If his work ethic how I think it is, his potential is unlimited,” he said.

Anthony Edwards favorite part of NBA All-Star Weekend? Watching Stephon Castle. Here's what Ant had to say about the #Spurs Rookie: pic.twitter.com/fiwFqpVP5Q — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) February 17, 2025

We may already be seeing glimpses of Stephon Castle’s potential, as the guard is currently leading the race for the Rookie of the Year title.