mobile app bar

“Stan a Supportive Wifey”: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Digs Up ‘Adorable Proof’ of Her Love and Support for Boyfriend

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Stan a Supportive Wifey": Karl-Anthony Towns' Girlfriend Digs Up 'Adorable Proof' of Her Love and Support for Boyfriend

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns. Credits: USA TODAY Sports and Instagram

In Game 1 of the First Round of Playoffs, surprisingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns by a 25-point margin. After the Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, in the game, his girlfriend shared her love and support for her boyfriend, sharing a montage of pictures on her social media.

Towns missed quite a lot of action on the floor these past few months due to injury. Now that the 6’10″ center/forward is back in action, his longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods has begun coming to games displaying her love and support, during the post-season. She uploaded a grid of photos on her Instagram stories showcasing her Towns’ jersey attire or her presence at the game.

The last of the four pictures is Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns holding and admiring one another. The two have been dating for the past four years, so Jordyn’s caption may or may not have indicated something.

“We stan a supportive wifeyyyyy. She’s the cutest.”

While her caption might highlight her plans to take this to the next level, initially there were several confusions between them regarding their relationship.

Jordyn Woods once thought of Karl-Anthony Towns as her brother

Before they started dating one another back in 2020, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were close friends for quite some time. But what many don’t know is that she thought of Towns as a brother for years, revealing it in a 2021 interview,

“Two years before, I’m like, ‘No, that’s like a brother to me.’ That sounds disgusting now, I know.’”

However, soon, she realized that the chemistry between them was definitely not of siblings. However, the 4x NBA All-Star had a different story about the initial days of his relationship with Woods, “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship. Literally, there was never a kiss or anything. I was just best friends. We had such mutual respect for each other.”

The couple have been together since May 2020, and look to be going stronger than ever. Having faced adversities for the four years of their relationship, Woods coming out to support Karl-Anthony Towns during the playoffs shows her love for him; especially after Towns came off a fresh injury to help his team win.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these