“Stan a Supportive Wifey”: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Digs Up ‘Adorable Proof’ of Her Love and Support for Boyfriend

In Game 1 of the First Round of Playoffs, surprisingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns by a 25-point margin. After the Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, in the game, his girlfriend shared her love and support for her boyfriend, sharing a montage of pictures on her social media.

Towns missed quite a lot of action on the floor these past few months due to injury. Now that the 6’10″ center/forward is back in action, his longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods has begun coming to games displaying her love and support, during the post-season. She uploaded a grid of photos on her Instagram stories showcasing her Towns’ jersey attire or her presence at the game.

The last of the four pictures is Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns holding and admiring one another. The two have been dating for the past four years, so Jordyn’s caption may or may not have indicated something.

“We stan a supportive wifeyyyyy. She’s the cutest.”

While her caption might highlight her plans to take this to the next level, initially there were several confusions between them regarding their relationship.

Jordyn Woods once thought of Karl-Anthony Towns as her brother

Before they started dating one another back in 2020, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were close friends for quite some time. But what many don’t know is that she thought of Towns as a brother for years, revealing it in a 2021 interview,

“Two years before, I’m like, ‘No, that’s like a brother to me.’ That sounds disgusting now, I know.’”

However, soon, she realized that the chemistry between them was definitely not of siblings. However, the 4x NBA All-Star had a different story about the initial days of his relationship with Woods, “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship. Literally, there was never a kiss or anything. I was just best friends. We had such mutual respect for each other.”

The couple have been together since May 2020, and look to be going stronger than ever. Having faced adversities for the four years of their relationship, Woods coming out to support Karl-Anthony Towns during the playoffs shows her love for him; especially after Towns came off a fresh injury to help his team win.