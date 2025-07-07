Stan Van Gundy On Why Kevin Durant Will Never Win A Title On The Rockets

When Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets this past month, it sent a shock through our system. It was a massive trade that eventually involved an NBA record 7 teams that allowed for KD to go to Houston. And while a ton of fans and analysts have loved the trade for the Rockets, former coach Stan Van Gundy doesn’t think they will win a title because of it.

Before we tell you the full trade details of the Durant trade, sit down, because it’s a long one. The Rockets got KD and Clint Capela. Meanwhile, the Suns are getting Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the picks that turned into Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Flemming, Kobe Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, and a future 2nd round pick.

Additionally, going to the Warriors are Alex Toohey and Jahmai Mashack. The Hawks get David Roddy, cash, and a 2nd round swap. The Lakers add Adou Thiero, while the Timberwolves get Rocco Zikarsky, two 2nds, and some cash. And last but not least, the Nets get two 2nds.

All in all, it’s a massive trade involving an incredible number of teams. But that might not even be the craziest part of the deal. What’s crazier is that Durant found out while in the middle of an interview in front of fans at the Fanatics Fan Fest.

It’s a monumental trade for the Rockets. All of a sudden, they’ve vaulted themselves into title contention. Vegas temporarily had them as the second-best odds to win the title. Overnight, they added a superstar while shedding some unneeded fat.

However, former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy doesn’t think the move means that the Rockets will win it all. He thinks they gave up too much.

“Are you in or are you out? Okay, number one, the Rockets will win a title with Kevin Durant,” David Sampson said.

“I’m out on that. Not going to happen. I think that they gave up too much on the defensive end, and I don’t think the rest of their guys are ready yet. So, I’m going to say I’m out on that,” Van Gundy shared on Nothing Personal With David Dampson.

It’s somewhat surprising that the coach didn’t want to discuss it much further, almost as though he’s made up his mind a while ago. But Van Gundy always preached defense, and seemingly, he doesn’t like that the Rockets parted with Dillon Brooks.

Furthermore, at the end of the day, it’s hard to disagree with the former coach. While it’s the splash move of the offseason and Houston looks like geniuses as of now, this could go sideways quickly. If Durant doesn’t help them make it to at least the Western Conference Finals, their season will be viewed as a failure. It’s a lot of pressure to immediately live up to.

We see this so often with teams in bigger markets on the verge of success. Instead of continuing to develop and stick to the long-term plan, they press fast forward and give up a ton of assets to try and win it all. It’s admirable, but also a bit reckless. After all, OKC just proved that a title can be won by collecting and developing assets, not burning them for stars.

But not everyone is going to be like the Thunder. The Rockets saw an opportunity to open the championship window, and they took it. It’ll be interesting to see if Durant is the missing piece to their puzzle, or if they did give up too many assets for an indefinite result.