“They Working The Sh*t Out You”: Kevin Garnett Wants Victor Wembanyama To Be Cautious About Being Too Active During All Star Weekend

This year’s All-Star weekend has been as entertaining as it comes. New players from the G-League pulling off upsets, All-Stars taking part in the Skills Challenge and so much more. But according to Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett, the league has been draining Victor Wembanyama this All-Star weekend when it’s supposed to be a break for the players.

Kevin Garnett took to his Instagram stories to warn San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama for being too active during the All-Star Weekend. He pointed out how Wemby has been a part of nearly every challenge there has been in the first few days of the All-Star Weekend.

“Message to Victor n Victor team!! @wemby make sure you take a Vacation after this all Star weekend They working the shhhh out you…This man’s in almost every game skills challenge every interview…he got a mic on every game…LIKE GOttttt Damnn…he’s human too…DAMNNN ITS CALLED A BREAK for a reason…Tf…League be all gasss no brakes…Just saying some Real shyt…One.”

Victor Wembanyama has been quite active during this All-Star break. The Spurs rookie was part of the Rising Stars Challenge last night and tonight he was a part of the Skills Challenge as well.

Apart from taking part in all these events, Wembanyama made an appearance on the NBA on TNT crew and has been doing promotions for TNT as well. Not to mention the constant interviews with reporters during the break.

Had he been selected in the All-Star Game, Wembanyama would have to suit up for that as well on the last night of the All-Star Weekend. But what Kevin Garnett brought up does hold some value.

Wembanyama may be a rookie but he is the cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs franchise. And during this latter half of the season, the Spurs have been running their offense more and more through the seven-footer.

If Wembanyama hopes to stay fatigue-free and healthy in the coming games, taking up Garnett’s advice would work wonders for the young rookie. In fact, given how Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is, there is a strong chance that he may give Wemby a few games off as load management to protect their unicorn.

Victor Wembanyama gets a thoughtful warning from KG

Despite being a rookie, Victor Wembanyama has been handling all the pressure of carrying a franchise’s hopes and the load of constantly being in front of a camera really well during this All-Star Weekend. Even though Wemby is just a rookie, he has been adjusting fairly well to the NBA’s lifestyle. He’s been interacting well with other players, reporters, and even the crew on Inside the NBA on TNT.

“It’s been a pleasure to be on the court and to experience this…all these experiences you know. I’ve learned so much in just a couple of months, more than any other span before this in my life. And it’s…I mean it’s just living the dream you know.”

Wembanyama also went on to talk about the challenges he faced during his initial rookie season in the NBA. However, he has been taking those challenges head-on and is happy to put in the work.

Victor Wembanyama is leading the rookies in points, rebounds, and steals and leading not just the rookie board but the league in blocks as well. We have constantly heard how special this kid is going to be and so far, the French sensation has not disappointed. Let’s see what Wemby and the Spurs have in store for fans post the All-Star Weekend.