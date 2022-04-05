“Joel Embiid pummeled my kids, there was no mercy”: Sixers’ Assistant Coach Billy Lange shares this unknown side of ‘Troel’, proves Embiid is a Madden, 2K monster

Joel Embiid is a monster, both on and off the court, as proven in a story shared by Sixers’ assistant Billy Lange

The Philadelphia 76ers made the best decision in recent history when they decided to bet on an unproven Joel Embiid. After offering him a 5-year, $147 million deal, many assumed the Sixers were making a mistake. However, 4 years into the contract, it may be the best deal since Stephen Curry’s 4-year, $44 million deal.

Joel Embiid has become a walking bucket for the Sixers and is in MVP contention for the second straight season. Amidst all the drama with Ben Simmons, while others might get distracted, Joel has improved his game to an even higher level. This season, the big man is averaging 30.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. He’s having a historic season, to say the least.

Joel Embiid has 11 games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds this season. The only players with more in a season since the merger are Russell Westbrook (12 in 2016-17) and Moses Malone (12 in 1981-82). Both won MVP that season. pic.twitter.com/OQ1KDVEc5k — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 4, 2022

While Embiid is a monster on the court, turns out, he’s equally as competitive off the court. Recently, Sixers’ assistant coach Billy Lange sat down with the Athletic and shared a story about the star.

Joel Embiid showed no mercy to his coach’s kids, ruthlessly beating them in Madden and 2K

Considering how Joel Embiid is very close to winning his first-ever MVP honors, the Athletic decided to do a piece where they talked to his teammates and coaches about him. Safe to say, the piece showed all flairs of Joel, just as one would have imagined.

However, the best part of the whole article? When Sixers’ assistant coach Billy Lange shared an incident involving Joel Embiid and his sons(via The Athletic)

“Billy Lange, 76ers assistant coach: My wife, Alicia, and I have four sons. He takes a car service, he comes over and Alicia cooks for him. He has this backpack with him and says to my boys, “You guys want to play video games?” Of course, they’re going to say yes. And he takes out his PlayStation.

Alicia Lange: He put it literally on the main TV in my house. He wanted everyone to watch how bad he beat them.

Billy Lange: When I say he pummeled my kids, there was no mercy. I think he won a Madden game, 98-6.

Alicia Lange: At the time, my kids were 7, 9, and 10.