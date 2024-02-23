“Started Locking Into the Game Plan”: Kyrie Irving Talks Mavericks 7-Game Win Streak After Combining for 70 With Luka Doncic

Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, NBA action resumed after the All-Star break and served a heavyweight bout between Western Conference rivals the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic‘s 41 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds, combined with a 29-point effort from Kyrie Irving, helped the Mavericks secure a 123-113 win. Dallas’ win over Phoenix was their seventh straight, tied for the longest active winning streak in the NBA alongside the Boston Celtics.

While the Mavericks’ superstars were sensational on the offensive end, the team was collectively locked in on defense and held the Suns to only a 48.2% conversion rate from the field. Dallas’ defense stifled Kevin Durant, who finished the game with 23 points on just 9-of-22 shooting, as the Suns scored only 50 points in the second half.

Irving lauded the Mavericks’ defensive effort in the second half, saying,

“We just started locking into the game plan, and we stopped giving up a lot of easy baskets and started bringing over the help side a little bit more.”

Since Irving’s return to the lineup after a six-game absence due to a thumb injury, the Mavericks have embarked on a seven-game winning streak and have climbed to within one game of the fifth-placed New Orleans Pelicans on the Western Conference table. Dallas is playing like a team on a mission, which should scare the rest of the West. Especially given how well the team seems to be melding at the moment, it is clear that they have the potential to dominate any team in the NBA in a seven-game series.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s impeccable impact

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are finally finding their feet together as teammates. The Mavericks were a dismal 27-32 in 2023 after landing Irving in a trade with the Nets. However, they are 14-9 in 2024 and are heading in the right direction with their superstar duo leading the way. Over the last seven games, Irving has averaged 27 points, while Doncic has poured in 31.3 per game.

After their combined 70-point explosion against the Suns, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reminded reporters about claims that the duo could not play together. He said,

“I think it answers the question that they work. Those two co-exist quite well. I think it just shows again, our health, our energy, everything’s in a positive way right now.”

Kidd also warned the rest of the league that the Mavericks’ bench strength is deep, and Doncic and Irving can rely on their teammates to hit shots and get stops when needed.

It took the Mavericks more than a year to find the right balance with Doncic and Irving. However, they’ve finally cracked the code and are playing like title contenders. Irving’s health has been a concern for Dallas, as he has missed 22 of their 56 games. If he can stay healthy, the Mavericks could embark on a deep run in the playoffs and potentially compete for a championship.