“Steph Curry isn’t going to get that foul this year”: Warriors superstar argues with referee after abnormally jumping into defender and not getting free throws against Damian Lillard and the Blazers

Steph Curry tries to draw a foul on Robert Covington on the perimeter by jumping into him and is shocked when he doesn’t get the foul.

NBA preseason basketball is here and fans are eternally grateful that they get to see guys like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard take to the floor once again after a 4 month hiatus. Today has been a busy day in the league as it saw nine games be played, all with their own redeeming qualities such as Kyle Lowry’s first game with the Heat or Scottie Barnes’s first game as a Raptor.

Considering the fact that this is merely preseason, guys like Steph Curry and Dame won’t be going as hard as they would be if it were a regular season game. So, it makes sense that the Warriors superstar would use this time to test out a few moves if his that would most probably not work when the season starts back up again.

Tonight’s game against the Portland Trailblazers saw just that as Curry tried to draw an unorthodox foul on Robert Covington.

Steph Curry argues with ref over if he should have gotten the foul called in his favor.

The NBA decided to implement some rule changes over this past summer, all pertaining to an offensive player’s ability to put his defender in foul trouble using abnormal movement. Steph Curry did just that tonight as he launched himself into Robert Covington whose feet were firmly planted on the ground, in hopes of getting a foul called in his favor.

The refs however, didn’t budge in the slightest and play resumed. Following this failed attempt at generating free throws for himself, Steph Curry went over to talk to one of the refs officiating the game and tried to convince him that he should’ve gotten to the charity stripe.

The rule changes that that the NBA implemented don’t allow a shooter to launch himself into the defender at an abnormal angle. They also negate him from kicking his leg up at an abnormal angle while limiting a player from veering into a defender, sideways or backwards.