Steph Curry, who averaged 32 ppg, had 6’9″ stars dancing across NBA hardwood

Steph Curry is perhaps the greatest shooter of all time. The Warriors superstar is a maestro who dances around his opponents on the court!

In 2009, five teams passed on one of the greatest players of all time in Steph Curry. The man who is also the greatest three-point shooter of all time.

The Clippers, Grizzlies, Thunder, Kings and Timberwolves all passed on Curry. Leaving him to be selected by the Golden State Warriors.

13 seasons later, and every one of those teams is probably regretting their decisions. Seeing as Chef Curry now has a resume of four NBA Championships, a Finals MVP, two regular season MVPs, eight All-Star appearances, and eight All-NBA team selections.

Curry is such good player even at the age of 34 he can be seen dancing around 6’9″ NBA players as though it’s nothing.

NBA Champion Steph Curry has 6’9″ superstars spinning across the court with his quick feet

There can be no denying Steph Curry’s greatness at this point in his career. The man will go down as a Top 10 player of all time once he retires.

However, while he is still in the league, fans can continue to be mesmerized by just how amazing he is. From his incredible handles to his amazing range from beyond the arc.

In fact, Curry’s skills are so out of this world, that the man has 6’9″ NBA superstars spinning across the NBA hardwood with his quick feet. Almost like he is dancing around the whole lot of them!

It will most definitely be a sad day in the league when this man decides to hang up his sneakers.

