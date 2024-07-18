Stephen A. Smith Believes LeBron James Took the Right Decision By Not Suiting Up For the Knicks

In 2010, LeBron James entered free agency for the first time in his career, and teams lined up to entice him to sign for them. The New York Knicks were among the favorites to land the then-two-time MVP. But he infamously took his talents to South Beach and joined the Miami Heat, teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Stephen A. Smith, a lifelong Knicks fan, was disappointed then but is now glad he turned down the franchise.

On the Stephen A. Smith Show, the veteran analyst lauded James for prioritizing winning above New York’s glitz and glamour. He also revealed that during the Knicks’ meeting with the superstar, owner James Dolan promised to help him become a billionaire if he joined the franchise. Smith said,

“James Dolan rolled up in there, and the pitch was, ‘I can help you become a billionaire’. Now LeBron didn’t care about that because he felt he was gonna be a billionaire anyway, and damn right he was, he pulled it off. And he got, not one, but two chips playing for the Miami Heat. And then he ultimately won with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And then finally won with the Los Angeles Lakers. If he had been with the Knicks, we don’t know if he ever would have got it.”

Per Forbes Magazine, James’ wealth amassed the $1 billion mark in 2021. He became only the third basketball player after Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson to be classified as a billionaire, achieving the feat without Dolan’s help. In the 11 years between turning down the Knicks and entering the billionaire club, James won four NBA titles, while New York made it to the playoffs only four times, getting past the first round only once.

Safe to say, steering clear of Dolan and the Knicks was the right call from James. While their bid to land the forward in 2010 failed, the franchise was reportedly gearing up to make another pitch to the four-time MVP in 2024.

There were rumors linking LeBron James to the New York Knicks

James has had a longstanding dream of playing alongside his son Bronny in the NBA. The young guard was part of the 2024 draft class and it was clear from the beginning that the team that picked him would also land the four-time NBA champion.

The Knicks were reportedly among the teams eyeing the father-son duo and could’ve used the 38th overall pick in the draft to land them. However, they passed on Bronny, paving the way for the Lakers to draft him with the 55th pick. James signed a two-year, $101 million contract with the franchise and can now spend the next two campaigns mentoring and playing alongside his son.

The Knicks wouldn’t be too upset about losing out on the duo. They have a stellar roster and are expected to be among the frontrunners to represent the East in the NBA Finals. Perhaps an exceptional playoff performer like James would’ve helped them end their 51-year wait for the championship. However, it’s the Knicks’ turn to back themselves to achieve their goal without the future Hall of Famer.