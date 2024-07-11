Stephen A Smith Calls Out ‘$300M Man’ Jaylen Brown As Nike Seemingly Snubs Celtics Star From Team USA

Derrick White has replaced Kawhi Leonard on the Team USA roster after the latter dropped out for unknown reasons. This has created much buzz about Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown. Stephen A. Smith went on to address Brown publicly, asking whether he should reveal his sources after the recent Finals MVP was overlooked as a potential replacement for the National Team.

Derrick White played a vital role in this year’s Celtics championship run. But it would be a stretch to say that White contributed more than Jaylen Brown. So when he was overlooked while another one of his teammates made Team USA, a disgruntled Brown went on to send out a few tweets directed at Nike.

It was clear that Jaylen Brown was not happy with the decision. However, this prompted Stephen A. Smith to take a dig at the three-time All-Star stemming from an old tweet of his from a few months ago.

“Do y’all believe me now? Yo @FCHWPO, do I need to reveal my sources now? Is it not obvious now? How in the hell is a $300M man — now a champion and an NBA Finals MVP— who’s clearly a top-two player on the @celtics and a Top-15 player in the world, NOT chosen for Team-USA? B/c his teammate NOT named Tatum is selected before him? Come on y’all!!!”

It is atrocious that Jaylen Brown, both Finals MVP and ECF MVP, was left out as a viable candidate to be a part of the official roster for Team USA.

But Smith’s most recent tweet does shine some light as to why the Berkeley product was not chosen to represent the country on an international level.

“Here is the video Isiah Thomas was upset at Stephen A about. He read a text from a “NBA SOURCE” that says people don’t like Jaylen Brown because he has a big ego and that’s why he’s not marketable.”

Stephen A. Smith’s initial tweet back from May did catch Brown’s attention, leading him to put SAS on the spot, asking him to reveal his sources. While Smith chose not to retaliate then, he did make sure to back up his ‘NBA Source’ take after Brown was overlooked to fill in for Leonard.

SAS cleared the air over his feelings toward Jaylen Brown

The back-and-forth between veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown may seem like a rivalry in the making. However, the former went on to mention how there is nothing but love for Brown in his heart.

Following SAS’ initial tweet back in May, Jaylen Brown seemingly took a shot at the veteran NBA analyst, wearing a ‘State Your Source’ t-shirt after winning his first NBA championship, defeating the Dallas Mavericks.

While Brown may have taken a shot at Smith here and there, the 56-year-old television personality took to his official YouTube channel to clear the air about his feelings towards Brown.

“I got no problem with Jaylen Brown. I got nothing but love for Jaylen Brown. A black dude, highly intelligent, a great player, an incredible role model, don’t get in any trouble. His head is on right, disciplined, focused, tenacious, successful.”

Now, SAS did back up Brown on his show back then. So, his latest tweet should not be perceived as another attack on the Boston Celtics star when, in fact, he was only reiterating how certain executives view Brown in the league. And with Derrick White being picked over Jaylen Brown, Stephen A. Smith’s initial take seems to be more honest and truthful than when it initially came out.