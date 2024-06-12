Stephen A. Smith Confident Kyrie Irving Will Redeem Himself in Game 3

Kyrie Irving had a massive role to play in leading the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance in over 10 years, something he has been showered with praise for thus far. However, he has struggled to have a similar impact against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Still, there is no swaying ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who believes that Irving will be back with a vengeance very soon.

When asked who he believes was the likeliest to have a big Game 3 between Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum, Smith plainly picked the former. Expounding on why, the analyst explained that Irving needed to get back to playing at the level he has shown the world he is capable of.

The analyst even went as far as to call him one of the greatest talents the game has ever seen. However, he made it clear, that while he doesn’t believe it would happen, if Irving can’t step up, Dallas will be swept in the NBA Finals.

“The reality is that if Kyrie doesn’t step up and remind the world about his greatness and about the fact that he is a champion and he’s one of the greatest talents to ever play this game – if he doesn’t show up and play like it, the Dallas Mavericks are gonna get swept. They are on the verge of a sweep, I don’t believe that’s going to happen, I still see this being a series,”

Even with Jason Kidd’s boys trailing 0-2, the ESPN analyst hasn’t ruled the Western Conference Champions out of contention to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy. After all, apart from the series shifting to Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis’ Game 2 injury may also cause problems for Jayson Tatum and Co.

“It clearly is the case (Porzingis’ health is compromised) entering Game 3, after he went out in the fourth quarter of Game 2. I think that changes things. The combination of that combined with the fact that you are going to Dallas – Dallas cannot lose this game [Game 3],”

Before concluding his comments on this particular segment, the 56-year-old lauded Luka Doncic. Smith highlighted the slew of injuries that the Slovenian has sustained, and how he has played magnificently through them.

By carrying the Mavs on his back, the 25-year-old is proving to be a tier above the remaining players in this series.

“Luka Doncic, my god – chest contusion, soreness in the leg – still goes out there and has a triple-double, carrying the team on his back. He is a superstar. There is levels to this and Luka Doncic is showing that he is on another level compared to most,” Smith concluded.

The Dallas Mavericks have never lost 2 successive games during this postseason. So, it will be interesting to see how the Texas side approaches the upcoming contest.

While Doncic will be expected to keep the same level of production up, an experienced Irving will also expected not to be too rattled.

0-2 in the finals? Nothing new to Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving averaged 14 points, 4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in Games 1 & 2. However, he hasn’t allowed his subpar displays to shatter his confidence. Ahead of Game 3, Irving revealed being inspired and mentally prepared by putting up a motivational post on X[Formerly Twitter].

Tribe, Keep God 1st and stay together no matter what.

Pronoia >Paranoia

Additionally, the former Duke Blue Devil will have his morale high considering that he has been in the exact same situation earlier in his career as well. During the 2016 NBA Finals, when Kai was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the series.

In the next five games, the combo guard went on to record 30.8 points and 4.4 assists (per StatMuse) to help LeBron James pull off the most historic comeback in NBA history.

Now, the Dallas Mavericks will hope that Kai is able to find his rhythm and replicate the same success that he witnessed eight years ago.