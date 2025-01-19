Stephen A. Smith Convinced NBA Owners Will Make It Tough for LeBron James to Buy a Team

LeBron James is nearing the end of his basketball career but he doesn’t plan to be away from the sport. He has been on record voicing his desire to one day own an NBA franchise. Money certainly isn’t a problem for James considering his over $525 million in career earnings coupled with numerous brand deals. However, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes current NBA owners will prevent LeBron’s dreams from becoming a reality.

Smith took to ESPN’s First Take to discuss the news of LeBron’s business manager, Maverick Carter’s involvement in a $5 billion effort to start a new basketball league. Once he heard the news two things came to mind, with one of them leaning heavily on LeBron’s future as an NBA owner. He said,

“The first thing that jumped to my mind was one of two things, LeBron James recognizes he won’t ultimately become an owner of an NBA franchise or he wants the NBA to think about what he can do if they don’t acquiesce and ultimately let him become an owner of an NBA franchise down the line… [LeBron] has been a beneficiary of the sacrifices of the Magic Johnson’s, the Larry Bird’s, the Michael Jordan’s and others. And there are some who believe there is an absence of appreciation on his part in that regard which is why they would probably get in the way of him having an ownership stake.”

LeBron isn’t just the face of the NBA, he is the face of what players represent. The four-time NBA champion has used his platform multiple times to emphasize player empowerment. On the other hand, owners don’t necessarily like the extent to which the movement has become. Players now have the power to dictate their future. Some examples include Ben Simmons with the Sixers, Jimmy Butler with the Timberwolves, and James Harden with the Sixers.

James had a significant impact in this area due to signing with the Heat and his method of doing so through ‘The Decision’. Smith believes these actions may genuinely turn owners off from doing business with LeBron. Furthermore, he thinks LeBron may be aware of this reality and is trying to get ahead of the curve.

LeBron’s potential next business endeavor

Smith hypothesizes that LeBron is aware of the intentions the owners have in terms of him potentially purchasing a team. As a result, he understands owning an NBA team is out of his control. Therefore, he’s going to get revenge with the potential involvement in the genesis of a new basketball league to rival the NBA.

James’ name isn’t attached to the new international basketball league that is in the works. Maverick Carter is involved and holds close ties to LeBron, which may be the 20-time All-Star’s entry point into the venture. Additionally, it may be a chess move for LeBron to gain leverage, showcasing that he can jeopardize the revenue of the NBA with his startup league.