Stephen A. Smith Wants the Knicks to Part Ways With Key Acquisition to Get Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are the two biggest stars potentially available in the upcoming NBA offseason. Analysts have begun speculating where the best fits for the superstars would be if they were to be on a new team next season. Stephen A. Smith wants one or both to go to the New York Knicks.

Advertisement

In a recent segment on ESPN’s First Take, Smith listed the five top destinations for both Antetokounmpo and Durant. He didn’t waste time building suspense and named the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets as four of the top five teams for Durant and the Boston Celtics, Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Rockets for Giannis.

That left the top team vacant for both players. Unsurprisingly, Smith showed off his hometown bias with the team he believed to be the best destination for KD and Giannis.

“Both number one, give it to me right now, the New York Knicks,” Smith said.

Is it truly a surprise that Smith would bring up the Knicks in this conversation? Aside from his obvious bias, the Knicks have a compelling case to acquire either player. “Keep [OG Anunoby] if you can, you can let [Mikal Bridges] go. Hell, if you had to lose Karl-Anthony Towns for [Antetokounmpo], you do it,” Smith said.

If the Knicks were to finalize a trade to acquire either star, Mikal Bridges would most likely be the main trade piece. These murmurs come only a season after the Knicks gave up five first-round picks to acquire the 6-foot-6 forward from the Brooklyn Nets.

He didn’t have a bad season by any means. But considering how much the Knicks gave up for him, New York would need more. Their ECF series against the Indiana Pacers showed that they simply don’t have enough to win an NBA championship as currently constructed.

Acquiring either Durant or Antetokounmpo would provide Jalen Brunson with a bona fide superstar to take over the East with. Smith loves the idea of adding Giannis so much that he is even okay parting with Towns for the two-time MVP.

Of course, potentially adding the Greek Freak is a pipe dream. He hasn’t officially requested a trade despite the rumors surrounding his future. But the possibility of acquiring KD is significantly more realistic. He is practically guaranteed to be on a new team next season.

The Knicks have some big decisions to make. The first priority is hiring a new head coach. The addition of a big-name star could be the cherry on top to break their 51-year championship drought.