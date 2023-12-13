Are Zendaya and LaMelo Ball Actually Engaged? Fact-Checking Viral Tweet About Hornets Star

LaMelo Ball has been playing some exceptional basketball this campaign. The Charlotte Hornets point guard has been putting up All-Star-type numbers – 24.7 points and 8.2 assists – and has been one of the very few positive takeaways for the franchises.

Unfortunately, LaMelo suffered an ankle injury during the Hornets’ 26th November clash against the Orlando Magic. After playing merely 15 minutes, the 22-year-old was taken out of the contest. It’s been more than two weeks since his injury and the 2021 Rookie of the Year has already missed out on six games.

While he’s been sidelined with a horrific injury, recently, Ball’s name suddenly began trending all over social media. Apparently, a parody page made claims that LaMelo was officially engaged to American actress Zendaya.

Debunking this baseless rumour, no, LaMelo Ball and Zendaya are not engaged.

Who is LaMelo Ball in a relationship with?

LaMelo Ball is in a relationship, but not with Zendaya. The shifty guard is dating social media influencer and American model, Analicia Chavez, better known as ‘Ana Montana’.

Rumours of the two dating sparked more than a year ago. LaMelo would often tease his fans by posting photos of his girlfriend, but not displaying her face or name.

Soon later, the two decided to make their relationship known to the public. Montana took to X (formerly “Twitter”), basically confirming all the rumours.

Since then, the two keep posting each other on their social media accounts.

