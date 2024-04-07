“Wouldn’t Wish This On The Young Man”: Bronny Being Compared To Father LeBron James Irks Lakers Legend

Bronny James recently took the basketball community by storm, declaring for the upcoming 2024 draft. Former Lakers star, and three-time NBA champion, Byron Scott was merely one of the multiple esteemed personalities to have reacted to LeBron James’ eldest son’s news. Speaking about the USC Trojan’s decision, the Los Angeles legend spoke about how an extra year of college basketball would be ideal for him and even gave his insight on what may have been going on behind the scenes ahead of this controversial decision.

It is no surprise that James’ decision has been discouraged by most in the NBA community. Considering that Bronny has been projected to be a second-round pick at best [per Sporting News], the 6ft 4” defensive specialist’s decision was always fated to fetch mixed reviews. However, Byron Scott was not surprised. According to the three-time NBA champ, Bronny must’ve had a lengthy discussion with LeBron and Klutch Sports, the sports agency that represents the Lakers superstar.

“Not surprised, not shocked,” Scott said of James’ announcement. “I think Bronny and, obviously, his dad and Klutch Sports, they’ve probably been thinking about this for a while and how to kind of go about it. So him entering his name in the draft and also in the portal — I think he’s just weighing his options… then I think it’s the best of both worlds. I think he’s in a great position.”

Unlike numerous enthusiasts and pundits, Scott didn’t seem to be against the youngster’s decision. Instead, he only respected it and also suggested that a second year at the college level would have helped Bronny get his name up in the mock draft boards for 2025.

“You know what, to be honest with you, I think one more year of college wouldn’t hurt him,” Scott added. “I think he has some great skills, there’s no doubt about that — he knows how to play the game, he’s got a great basketball IQ, but playing one more year and being almost kind of featured, I think would really really solidify him in the next NBA Draft.”

Finally, Scott spoke about the pressure that Bronny had and will be receiving with the virtue of being the son of LeBron James. Revealing that the expectations on Bronny’s shoulder would be unfathomable, the 63-year-old also lauded the 3-and-D player for handling it as he has until now.

“I wouldn’t wish this on a young man. On a kid like this. To have a dad that’s one of the greatest to have ever played and you have to follow in his footsteps, you have to hear all the naysayers, you have to hear all the noise on if you’re going to be even close to him or being able to be mentioned in the same breath as your dad. It’s gotta be a lot of pressure… He’s handed it extremely well,” Scott said, per TMZ.

Scott’s suggestion to Bronny about returning to college does make sense. Due to the unfortunate heart condition that he sustained almost a year ago, the athletic guard was unable to reach his full potential which had a serious effect on his draft stock. With the 19-year-old clearly still finding his feet at the college level, another year to prepare for the NBA only makes sense.

That said, the youngster clearly has potential. So, while it may take a while for him to develop, it is also likely that he will eventually adjust to the standards required to be in the regular rotation of an NBA team.

LeBron James’s comments on Bronny James’s freshman season

LeBron James has spoken and given insights throughout Bronny James’ freshman season. Back in early January, LBJ didn’t hesitate before claiming that his son was already skillful enough to play for the then-struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

Merely a month later, after Bronny James’ name was omitted from the 2024 mock draft boards, the four-time MVP went on a passionate rant, asking the fans to not have unrealistic expectations from the teenager.

“Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” James wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!” “And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE! ✌“

Understandably, his heart condition was a huge hurdle for Bronny James. Even though his stats may not look as appealing – 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, per ESPN, the fact that James recovered quickly enough to play in this campaign has been quite an incredible feat by itself.

While several pundits expect James to transfer programs and return to the college basketball circuit, it’ll be interesting to see what team eventually drafts Bronny if he does declare for the draft instead.