Stephen A. Smith’s Game 4 ‘Walk’ Gets Called Dumbest Thing Ever By ESPN Analyst

The Boston Celtics led the series 3-0 going into game 4 of the NBA Finals. Many expected a sweep, but the Mavericks won by a whopping 38 points to force game 5. But the talking point of the game was Stephen A. Smith strutting into the arena in his baby pink suit, dressed flamboyantly, looking like a player sidelined by injury.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith has often been seen walking courtside with a fresh fit and shades, acting like the biggest star in the arena. But after his entrance for Game 4 of the finals, the 56-year-old got called out by this ESPN analyst, Chris Russo.

“This is ridiculous, he thinks he’s playing…This is stupid. You got a guy behind you, you got the cameras. What do you think you’re gonna score 36 tonight with sunglasses on? I mean, this is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

.@MadDogUnleashed grilled @stephenasmith for his NBA Finals arrival 😅 "This is the dumbest thing I've ever seen in my life." pic.twitter.com/k5hiP8qqa3 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 19, 2024

SAS walked into the arena with cameras flashing on him, slowly proceeding toward the floor and then onto his seat. But someone who does not follow basketball could easily be fooled watching Smith trying to imitate how players walk to the locker room before tipoff.

“How about going to a ball game with a T-shirt on and a pair of shorts, sitting in the upper deck and having a beer with the fellas? Why are you doing this? Look at this. This is laughable.”

Chris Russo tore Stephen A. Smith a new one over his outfit and his pretentious strut while coming into the arena. Russo made a similar point about Stephen A. strolling into American Airlines Center as if he was going to drop 36 points and help the Mavericks stay alive in the series.

Calling it the dumbest thing he’s ever seen in his life, Chris Russo then took a specific dig at his outfit, claiming how the veteran sports analyst was dressed way over the top for an event where he is not even an attraction.

But even after getting brutally humiliated on national television, the only thing SAS comprehended was Russo calling his suit ‘pretty fly’ in an unorthodox manner.

Fans roast Stephen A. Smith on X

While Stephen A. Smith wasn’t able to comprehend what Chris Russo might’ve been getting at, many fans in the comments section felt the same way as Russo did.

One fan on X commented, “I’d bet money he hired the cameraman.”

I'd bet money he hired the cameraman. — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) June 19, 2024

Whereas another fan tweeted, “Mad dog said what we all think.”

Mad dog said what we all think — NoahMuse (@JoakimMuse) June 19, 2024

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

He said “Steve this is stupid” 😂😂😂😂 — Him Hudson (@himwitdacam) June 19, 2024

Mad dog cookeddddddd — 𝔻𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕔𝕜 🎧 𝕍𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕠 𝕏 (@dj_viggi) June 19, 2024

Somebody had to say it and i’m glad it was Mad Dog lmaoooo — Victory Voice Sports (@VictoryVoicePod) June 19, 2024

But this isn’t the first time Stephen A. Smith has walked into an arena with the sole purpose of garnering the most attention possible. Here is another example of Stephen A. Smith walking into Crypto.com Arena for a Los Angeles Lakers matchup thinking he is the main attraction.

Whether Chris Russo could get through to SAS or not, it does not seem like the host of First Take will be slowing down anytime soon.