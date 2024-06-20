mobile app bar

Stephen A. Smith’s Game 4 ‘Walk’ Gets Called Dumbest Thing Ever By ESPN Analyst

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Stephen A. Smith's Game 4 'Walk' Gets Called Dumbest Thing Ever By ESPN Analyst

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics led the series 3-0 going into game 4 of the NBA Finals. Many expected a sweep, but the Mavericks won by a whopping 38 points to force game 5. But the talking point of the game was Stephen A. Smith strutting into the arena in his baby pink suit, dressed flamboyantly, looking like a player sidelined by injury. 

Stephen A. Smith has often been seen walking courtside with a fresh fit and shades, acting like the biggest star in the arena. But after his entrance for Game 4 of the finals, the 56-year-old got called out by this ESPN analyst, Chris Russo.

“This is ridiculous, he thinks he’s playing…This is stupid. You got a guy behind you, you got the cameras. What do you think you’re gonna score 36 tonight with sunglasses on? I mean, this is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

SAS walked into the arena with cameras flashing on him, slowly proceeding toward the floor and then onto his seat. But someone who does not follow basketball could easily be fooled watching Smith trying to imitate how players walk to the locker room before tipoff.

“How about going to a ball game with a T-shirt on and a pair of shorts, sitting in the upper deck and having a beer with the fellas? Why are you doing this? Look at this. This is laughable.”

Chris Russo tore Stephen A. Smith a new one over his outfit and his pretentious strut while coming into the arena. Russo made a similar point about Stephen A. strolling into American Airlines Center as if he was going to drop 36 points and help the Mavericks stay alive in the series.

Calling it the dumbest thing he’s ever seen in his life, Chris Russo then took a specific dig at his outfit, claiming how the veteran sports analyst was dressed way over the top for an event where he is not even an attraction.

But even after getting brutally humiliated on national television, the only thing SAS comprehended was Russo calling his suit ‘pretty fly’ in an unorthodox manner. 

Fans roast Stephen A. Smith on X

While Stephen A. Smith wasn’t able to comprehend what Chris Russo might’ve been getting at, many fans in the comments section felt the same way as Russo did. 

One fan on X commented, “I’d bet money he hired the cameraman.”

Whereas another fan tweeted, “Mad dog said what we all think.”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

But this isn’t the first time Stephen A. Smith has walked into an arena with the sole purpose of garnering the most attention possible. Here is another example of Stephen A. Smith walking into Crypto.com Arena for a Los Angeles Lakers matchup thinking he is the main attraction.

Whether Chris Russo could get through to SAS or not, it does not seem like the host of First Take will be slowing down anytime soon.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these