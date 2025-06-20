“Gonna Come Down to the Wire”: Despite Picking Thunder to Win Game 7, Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Rule Out Pacers Just Yet

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Basketball fans have the privilege of experiencing the best two words in sports: Game 7. The Indiana Pacers forced a decisive win-or-go-home matchup with a pivotal Game 6 victory at home. Anything can happen in Game 7. Stephen A. Smith has seen great things from both sides, but is leaning toward the Oklahoma City Thunder pulling through.

Entering the Finals, the Thunder were heavy favorites to win this series. Although many experts believed it would only take OKC five or six games to finish the job, Indiana squashed that reality. Throughout the entire postseason, the Pacers have proved they are not a team to underestimate. Their performance against the Thunder is yet another example.

OKC hasn’t perfectly replicated their dominance from the regular season and the Western Conference Playoffs run into the NBA Finals. However, they have looked similar to that version of themselves when they play at home.

As a result, Gilbert Arenas believes Game 7 will easily go in favor of Oklahoma City. “It hasn’t been a great outing for the Pacers in that building,” Arenas said on ESPN’s First Take. “When you’re talking about going back to Game 7, OKC has the advantage.”

Despite dealing with a calf strain, Tyrese Haliburton had a major bounce-back performance in Game 6, willing Indiana to extend the series. But Arenas doesn’t believe the two-time All-Star will have the same success in the Thunder’s hostile environment.

Smith wouldn’t go that far in ruling out Haliburton’s potential impact in Game 7. One thing he did do was share Arenas’ sentiment.

“I think Game 7 is going to be a thriller, I don’t think it’s going to be a blowout,” Smith proclaimed. “I’m not saying OKC is not going to pull away because I still believe in them. It’s gonna come down to the wire.”

Smith has doubted the Pacers throughout the playoffs. He has learned his lesson from his mistake. He doesn’t want to fall down the same rabbit hole, so he refuses to underestimate Indiana any longer.

It won’t be an easy mountain to climb, but as long as the Pacers remain within striking distance, anything is possible. They proved that as early as their Game 1 comeback victory against the Thunder.

Nevertheless, the 2025 NBA Finals will end with a bang. Indiana and OKC will both look to capture their franchise’s first NBA championship. Game 7 on Sunday, June 22, at 8 PM ET will be must-watch TV.