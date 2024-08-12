Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s Moms Claim That Their Sons Could’ve Won 20 Rings Together

Teaming up with Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors team in 2016 was one of the best decisions Kevin Durant made in his career. The 14-time All-Star ended his career trophy drought and won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. After three successful years in the Bay Area franchise, KD left the team to join the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

Although many NBA fans believe that the duo of Curry and KD had one of the greatest runs in NBA history, the mothers of these two superstars feel that they had so much more left to do together. On TV One’s ‘Raising Fame‘, Wanda Durant and Sonya Curry claimed that KD and Steph could’ve won 20 rings together if they wanted to.

While talking about the impressive run their sons had together, Wanda said, “We could’ve had 20 rings by now. And it was about 10 years ago. That’s how cold they were.”

KD and Steph were a dominant duo, and they had one of the best supporting units with them as well. Even though 20 titles is clearly an exaggeration, the Golden State team at the time surely could have easily added a few more titles to their cabinet had KD not left for Brooklyn.

In fact, the Warriors did win a title in 2022, three year’s after Durant’s departure.

"We would've had 20 rings by now. And it was about 10 years ago. That's how cold they were." Wanda Durant and Sonya Curry on sons Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry during @tvonetv "Raising Fame" Sunday. Durant and Curry won 2 NBA titles together with Golden State. #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mKvddK22fh — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 12, 2024

When Steph and KD were put together on the Paris Olympics squad, fans got to witness just how good these two players are in each other’s company. Although both of them are now in their mid 30s, they showed that they can still single-handedly win high pressure games against quality opposition.

Similar to their moms, KD and Steph also share a great relationship with one another. We saw hints of it while they were celebrating recently in Paris following their gold medal win. Additionally, when Steph was asked in 2022, if he would like to team up with KD again, the Warriors superstar showed great excitement while saying yes to the question.

Stephen Curry believes Kevin Durant is misunderstood

Despite playing together for only three years, Curry and KD were able to develop a great understanding. During a conversation with Rolling Stone in 2022, Steph was asked about the possibility of teaming up with KD again.

He said, “I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood…And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!'”

The four-time NBA Champion said that the only thing that will need work is the team structure, everything else will fall in place if KD wished to join. Steph also claimed that they will win another championship with his former teammate in the lineup.