“Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, all of them are hungry, they’re motivated!”: Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talks about how the Warriors’ success this season doesn’t surprise him

Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Steve Nash talks about how motivated Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are this season

The Brooklyn Nets make their way to the Bay Area, as they come to Chase Center tonight to face the Golden State Warriors. The Nets, who are on a 3-game skid right now, would like to get things back on track, as they start a 5-game Western road trip. With James Harden back in the lineup, and Kyrie Irving being available on the road, the Nets would be feeling good about their chances.

However, the Warriors, who have won their last 4 games, seemed to have found their shooting stroke again last game. Stephen Curry, who has been having troubles shooting lately, went 6/10 from the deep. The Dubs, as a whole, went 21/36 from the deep. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 23 minutes, on 5/9 shooting from the deep, in 25 minutes. After the practice today, the Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talked about the Warriors, and how their success this season doesn’t surprise him.

“Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are hungry”: Steve Nash

Steve Nash has a little experience with the Warriors trio. Serving as a part-time player development consultant for five seasons, he came to know Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thomspon. After the practice, Nash talked about why the Dubs’ success doesn’t surprise him.

Nash isn’t surprised by Warriors success: “Klay, how hungry do you think he is right now? Steph after their last couple years — how hungry do you think he is? I think Draymond as much as anybody’s come back this year [is] in incredible form. So they’re hungry, they’re motivated” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 28, 2022

Nash had also talked about Klay Thompson’s return earlier.

“Knowing Klay, it’s a little deeper one for me in that I know how much he loves the game,” said Nash. “And to have him have back-to-back season-ending injuries more or less was devastating for him personally, so to see him back playing where he needs to be, where he should be, where he wants to be, is a beautiful thing.”

Steve Nash isn’t wrong. After five straight years of making the NBA Finals, the Warriors haven’t even made the playoffs the last two seasons. The Warriors’ trio would soon be back together, and when they do, they would look to getting back to the glory days.