"It was easy when it was just Stephen Curry... With Klay Thompson back, you gotta pick your poison": Wolves' Anthony Edwards talks about how having the second Splash Brother back has impacted defenses

Wolves’ Anthony Edwards talks about how teams have to guard the Dubs differently, now that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are back together

The Golden State Warriors are a much different team currently than they were a month ago. The main differential? Klay Thompson. After two and a half years of injuries and rehabs, Klay re-joined the team on 9th January 2022. Since then, he has played 8 games, and the Dubs have been 4 and 4. However, it’s not the end-game result, but the impact of having Klay Thompson back, which is in consideration here.

Also Read: “If Kevin Durant could shoot 30-35 times from the triple-post, he could go 6-0 too”: Isiah Thomas compares Michael Jordan and the Nets star’s scoring proficiency on the ETCs podcast

The Warriors’ win share has been affected by the absence of their primer defender, Draymond Green. Not only is Green vital to the Dubs’ defense, but a key component of the flow of their offense as well. However, after the Warriors’ last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards talked about the difference he felt having Klay back on the floor with Stephen Curry.

“Having to guard Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together is hard”: Anthony Edwards

Steph and Klay, a.k.a, the Splash Brothers, are one of the best backcourt duos in NBA History. Together, they have 3 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances between them, and countless records. On Thursday, we saw an example of the same, as the duo lit it up from the distance. Combined, the pair shot 11/19 from the deep, and totaled for 52 points.

Anthony Edwards, after the game, talked about the Warriors, and how having Klay Thompson back impacts the opponents.

Anthony Edwards on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson: “I was just telling them., it was easier to guard them when it’s just Steph. Get the ball out his hands, double him. But now you double him and it’s swing-swing to Klay Thompson. Pick your poison. That’s hard to guard, man.” — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 28, 2022

Also Read: “Klay Thompson sits 4 seats down from me, yet won’t give me a date for my podcast!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about difficulties of podcasting, shares insider information about the ‘Sea Captain’

Having met the Dubs three times already this season, Edwards knows a thing or two. In the first encounter, it was Steph alone, but the Dubs managed to win, riding on Andrew Wiggins‘ season high. In the second meeting, it was Klay alone, and the Wolves got the better of the Dubs. However, this time, when it was Steph and Klay together, the Wolves couldn’t match up to the Warriors.

Edwards is on point here. Earlier, the defenses used to focus on locking Stephen Curry up, and that used to cut down the Dubs’ offense. However, with Klay back, there are two guys who can shoot the ball equally well, and it’s hard to decide who to cut off. With a lot of good shooters to complement the Splash Brothers, the Warriors’ front office has really done a good job with the roster. With Klay getting back in shape, the opponent’s troubles are only bound to get worse.