Basketball

“It was easy when it was just Stephen Curry… With Klay Thompson back, you gotta pick your poison”: Wolves’ Anthony Edwards talks about how having the second Splash Brother back has impacted defenses

"It was easy when it was just Stephen Curry... With Klay Thompson back, you gotta pick your poison": Wolves' Anthony Edwards talks about how having the second Splash Brother back has impacted defenses
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"F1 means maybe more to him than to the rest of the drivers right now"– Valtteri Bottas claims commitment of Lewis Hamilton towards F1 is unmatchable amidst retirement rumours
Next Article
"Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, all of them are hungry, they're motivated!": Nets' Head Coach Steve Nash talks about how the Warriors' success this season doesn't surprise him
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, all of them are hungry, they're motivated!": Nets' Head Coach Steve Nash talks about how the Warriors' success this season doesn't surprise him
“Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, all of them are hungry, they’re motivated!”: Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talks about how the Warriors’ success this season doesn’t surprise him

Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Steve Nash talks about how motivated Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and…