“Stephen Curry is on that Mount Rushmore, while Draymond Green is a point guard”: Dwyane Wade applauds the Steve Kerr team for playing beautiful basketball

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade applauded the Golden State Warriors for the stellar season they have been having.

The Warriors are currently leading the league on both ends of the floor. Stephen Curry and co defeated the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in dominant fashion 117-99. The Dubs restricted the current leading scorer of the league Kevin Durant to a mere 19-points.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been on the record saying that he expects the Warriors to win it all unless Kyrie Irving returns to the Brooklyn Nets. The First Take had a special guest recently on their show, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

Smith and Wade spoke on various topics surrounding the league. The ESPN analyst asked Flash about what he thought of Golden State’s phenomenal run so far. Wade and Curry share a great relationship. The two superstars even had a wine-down cook-off on Instagram live with their respective better halves.

Wade had nothing but praise for the Dubs. The Heat veteran lauded the Warriors system of playing basketball, especially mentioning Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

Dwyane Wade is in complete awe of the way the Dubs are playing this season.

D-Wade is probably the top 10 shooting guards of all time. Thus his statements have a lot of credibility associated with it. Having played against the Warriors, Wade was witness to the greatness of Steph Curry and co.

While speaking to Smith, Wade stated that it’s beautiful the way Golden State plays basketball. The former Finals MVP applauded Green and Curry for carrying the team.

“I’ve gotten a better appreciation for Draymond Green since I’ve retired, I mean he’s a point guard. Like he is one of the best playmakers in the game. But Steph Curry, he is one of the greatest to ever play this game. He’s on that Mount Rushmore.”

Wade applauded the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr for allowing players like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II to play freely. With the team still awaiting the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, the league is definitely taking notice of the Dubs.

Many believed that the Warriors’ run was over post-KD’s departure and Thompson’s back-to-back season-ending injuries. However, the franchise kept its core intact and added valuable pieces along with it.