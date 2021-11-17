Basketball

“The Golden State Warriors is my favorite to win the championship right now”: Shaquille O’Neal sends out a stern warning to the league ahead of Klay Thompson’s return

"The Golden State Warriors is my favorite to win the championship right now": Shaquille O'Neal sends out a stern warning to the league ahead of Klay Thompson's return
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"To Giannis, aka The Greek Freak, continue to strive for greatness": The Bucks superstar talks about the Lakers jersey of LeBron James he has framed in his house that includes a special message
Next Article
“Draymond Green hit a 3 in Kevin Durant’s face and let him know”: Warriors DPOY taps the Nets superstar on his butt as he drains a long-range bomb over him
NBA Latest Post
“Draymond Green hit a 3 in Kevin Durant’s face and let him know”: Warriors DPOY taps the Nets superstar on his butt as he drains a long-range bomb over him
“Draymond Green hit a 3 in Kevin Durant’s face and let him know”: Warriors DPOY taps the Nets superstar on his butt as he drains a long-range bomb over him

Draymond Green uncharacteristically shot a 3 right over Kevin Durant off the catch and drained,…