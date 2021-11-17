“The Golden State Warriors is my favorite to win the championship right now”: Shaquille O’Neal sends out a stern warning to the league ahead of Klay Thompson’s return

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal talks about the Golden State Warriors being his current favorite team to win the chip this year. The four-time champion talks about the disrespect meted out to the Warriors over the summer and how Stephen Curry is the MVP.

The Golden State Warriors currently hold the best record in the league (11-2). Though Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are yet to return to the lineup, the Dubs are playing some of their best basketball. Former unanimous MVP Stephen Curry is leading the team from the front.

Curry is one of the top contenders to win the MVP and scoring title this season. The three-time NBA champion is currently averaging 28.1 PPG. The likes of Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, and Andrew Wiggins have elevated their games to another level this season.

During a recent segment of Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal gave his flowers to the Dubs. The Lakers legend believed that the Warriors had been disrespected for far too long and deserved their props.

Shaq added how the game between the Warriors and the Nets was a battle between the MVPs Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. The former teammates look to square off against each other.

Shaquille O’Neal heaps praises of the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors currently lead the league in offense and defense, with a .846 win% and a defensive rating of 99.3%. The golden boy Steph Curry is currently averaging 28.1 PPG and ranks just behind Kevin Durant in PPG. These stats look scary with a Klay Thompson and James Wiseman yet to return.

In a recent segment of Inside the NBA, Shaq spoke about how everyone has overlooked the Warriors.

“First of all, we all disrespected the Golden State over the summer. Everybody forgot about Golden State. I said last year, Stephen Curry should be the MVP. He’s playing like the MVP now. They are at 85% what I mean by that is Mr. Klay even back yet, so when he comes back and they play like this. I’m gonna say Golden State is my favorite to win the championship right now.”

“Golden State is my favorite to win the championship right now.”@SHAQ talks about the Warriors and how well they’re doing this season. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/x2s3OkiO7K — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2021

Shaq stated how everybody overlooked the Warriors while talking about the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Big Diesel touched upon how this could be Curry’s opportunity to prove to Durant that he is the MVP this season. The two-time scoring champion added that it was the perfect time for Curry to remind KD that he made a mistake leaving the Bay.

O’Neal believes that with Thompson being back, this team is capable of winning the chip this year. The seven-foot center ended by saying that the Warriors are his favorite team currently.

Once a team with the highest odds to win, the Warriors are now the dark horses in the league. The stellar system of Steve Kerr coupled with Curry’s brilliance makes this team a worthwhile watch.