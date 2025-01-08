Stephen Curry Knows What the Warriors Need to Stop the Losing Frenzy

The panic meter is at an all-time high for the Warriors as they continue to slide down the ranks of the Western Conference. GSW is currently sitting at the 10th spot with an 18-18 record. Tensions are increasing after their embarrassing 114-98 loss to the Jimmy Butler-less Heat. In addition, only two other Warriors players joined Curry in double-figure scoring. Despite the ongoing struggles, the two-time NBA MVP knows what the Warriors need to do to turn things around.

Curry’s suggestion doesn’t insinuate for the front office to make any changes to the roster. Instead, he sends a message to the rest of his teammates. Following the loss, in his conversation with the media, Curry claimed the team is playing with a lack of confidence, which is damaging their chances to win before the game even begins. He also pointed out the lack of aggression in their game. Curry said,

“What we all need to do is play with confidence. Play with assertiveness. Play with the belief that you step on the floor, you can beat anybody. Whether it happens or not, that has to be the mindset.”

The vibes were tremendously high during the beginning of the season when the Warriors were the second seed. However, Curry claims the team has lost that confidence, and their mindset needs to improve. Warriors star Draymond Green is usually the vocal leader of the team but when Curry speaks it’s for good reason.

The 36-year-old knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a winning team. His four NBA titles speak for themselves on his resume. Although Curry kept his criticism towards an aspect his teammates can control, head coach Steve Kerr points to the personnel as the problem for the Warriors.

Warriors personnel need improvement

Kerr also didn’t hold back his opinion on the team after losing to the Heat. He acknowledged the team’s struggles in layups and free-throw attempts while noting it’s a personnel-based problem.

“We’re way at the bottom of the league in terms of combined layups and free throws,” Kerr said. “That’s not from a lack of confidence… We’re probably not going to get to the line much, we’re probably not going to get a lot of layups, it’s just personnel-based.”

Steve Kerr notes that the Warriors are “way at the bottom of the league” in layups and free throws. Mentions it is personnel based. Asked about urgency heading toward deadline: “Those are questions for Mike.” pic.twitter.com/43fJ2iHEVE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 8, 2025



Kerr’s comments about the roster weren’t necessarily a shot at his players but more so an assessment. The team just doesn’t consist of players who attack the rim and draw fouls. Therefore, their confidence is contingent on their ability to make shots. A flawed concept since if the shots aren’t going in, it begins to negatively impact the defensive effort.

This development is a huge problem in Kerr’s eyes and is one of the major reasons the Warriors are struggling. Golden State’s identity has been rooted in their defensive ability, which will be crucial in turning their season around.