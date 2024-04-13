Stephen Curry Provides Encouraging Update After 4th Quarter Ankle Injury vs Pelicans

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors suffered a gut-wrenching 109-114 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center, which saw them slide down to 10th in the Western Conference standings. A win would have helped them ascend to eighth. But the defeat has left them in a precarious position ahead of their final regular season game on Sunday. The situation almost went from bad to nightmarish late in the fourth quarter when Stephen Curry rolled his ankle and grimaced in pain. However, the veteran stayed in the game to try and help his team secure a critical win but fell just short.

The Warriors had reasons to worry about their superstar guard’s well-being given Curry’s extensive history with ankle injuries. He was asked how his ankle felt in the post-game press conference, to which he responded,

“I rolled it just slightly. On the scale of all the ankle injuries I’ve had, this is definitely on the milder side, so it should be alright.”

Curry’s assessment will help the Warriors breathe a sigh of relief as losing him ahead of their final regular season game and the impending play-in tournament would’ve been devastating for the team.

Warriors’ path to the playoffs

The Warriors’ loss to the Pelicans has complicated their path to the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies saw them climb to eighth in the standings, usurping the Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, who lost to the Phoenix Suns. LA holds a one-game lead over the other two heading into the final night of the regular season on Sunday.

If the Lakers beat the Pelicans, they’ll secure the eighth spot in the standings. However, if they lose, the Kings and Warriors can usurp them with a win. If LA and Sacramento, who’ll take on the Portland Trail Blazers, lose on Sunday, the Warriors can jump to eighth in the standings with a win over the Utah Jazz.

While there’s a path to secure the eighth spot, the odds are stacked against the Warriors. It’s looking bleak, but they’ll fancy their chances as long as they have a healthy Stephen Curry.