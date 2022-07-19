“Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and 4 other NBA greats have a lazy eye”: NBA Reddit notices the correlation in amblyopia and being an all-time great

What do Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, T-Mac, D-Wade, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant have in common other than greatness? Let’s see.

If there is one physical deformity that does not come in the way of an athlete’s performance is a lazy eye. Despite being an ailment one of the most crucial body parts, a lazy eye surprisingly doesn’t hamper the vision of a person usually.

The athlete who sees better will obviously play better, and the fewer problems there are with one’s eyes, the more the chance of them having better hand-eye coordination, better tracking, and better binocular vision.

But it seems as though all these abilities have no relation whatsoever to the alignment of the person’s eyes because some of the greatest players of all time in the game of basketball have lazy eyes and they did not have any care about it.

Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, T-Mac, D-Wade, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant have noticeable amblyopia

Credits to NBA Reddit we came across an interesting fact that several legends of the game had and still have a problem of amblyopia which occurs in early childhood.

When nerve pathways between the brain and an eye aren’t properly stimulated, the brain favours the other eye. But that was not enough to stop these legends of the game to dominate the sport.

Some more things are common among all these players. All of them except T-Mac have been MVPs or Finals MVPs at least once and all of them have been scoring or assists leaders (or both) in at least one season in their career.

And the best commonality is all of them have been the faces of their franchises at some point in time. Truly astonishing. Develop yourselves a lazy people, greatness might follow suit.

