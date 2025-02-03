“Stop Having Girls Hand Me Numbers”: La La Anthony Hilariously Goes at Son Kiyan for Getting Too Much Attention from Women

Kiyan Anthony isn’t just grabbing headlines with his plays on the court anymore, he’s at the center of attention for his popularity among women. The young prodigy’s mother La La Anthony revealed recently that she is tired of playing messenger for the girls looking to date Kiyan. The popular actress and TV personality decided to pull her son’s leg on how often she is handed numbers by girls.

Advertisement

“Stop having girls hand me numbers for you at your games,” La La can be seen telling Kiyan in a video she posted on social media. “Why are they giving me their numbers to give to you during your game?”

Clearly embarrassed, the 17-year-old covered his face and replied, “I don’t know,” before receiving a friendly smack from his mother.

La La reveals that girls are coming up to her giving her their numbers for her son, Kiyan Anthony who is projected to be a first round pick in the NBA draft in 2026. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5fMETMseJr — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 3, 2025

As the son of Carmelo Anthony and as a top prospect in his own class, Kiyan is bound to attract attention. Thankfully, the watchful eye of La La is around to keep him out of trouble. The Long Island Lutheran High School senior has also received advice on the subject from other hoopers like Angel Reese.

Kiyan was a guest on her podcast last November when the Chicago Sky forward warned him about avoiding off-court controversy. “This is coming from sis,” Reese began. “Even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women.”

“Cause you’re 17, it’s the women you gotta worry about that be a little older too. Be careful. We not playing,” the 22-year-old told Anthony.

Kiyan is set to join Syracuse later this year. Undoubtedly, the Anthony name will carry a lot of weight at his father’s alma mater, but with Angel Reese and his parents looking out for him, the teenager should be able to steer clear of any controversy.

La La and Carmelo Anthony resonated with Reese’s advice

After Kiyan’s appearance on ‘Unapologetically Angel’, his conversation with the WNBA forward found its way to Melo’s podcast. On ‘7PM in Brooklyn’, the Anthony family discussed Reese’s words of wisdom for their teenaged son.

“I f**k with it, yes,” La La said. “I think that’s the best advice. I’m so glad she told him, I love her. She’s like family and she’s like a big sister, and I think it’s good for him to hear it from somebody probably other than his mom.”

As a player, Melo experienced stardom at an early age too, leading Syracuse to the NCAA championship as a 19-year-old. That’s why he was also on board with Angel’s advice.

“It’s necessary. You know, she’s been in college and experienced the college experience at the highest level. She know what’s going on. That’s good, you know, big sis advice for him,” the 10-time All-Star added.

Hilariously, Kiyan responded to his parents’ preaching by taking a page out of his father’s book. “F**k outta here,” the teenager joked. He remains a lock for the NBA, whether he declares for the draft in 2026 or 2027 — hopefully, without any off-court controversies to his name.