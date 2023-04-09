“Stuck Up Against the Great Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal Blamed 6x NBA Champ for Negatively Impacting Gary Payton’s Career

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. The man practically owned the NBA in the 90s during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The six championship rings on his fingers are proof of that.

However, while everyone remembers his glory years, very few pay attention to the fallen he has left in his wake. Over a decade, MJ laid waste to numerous opponents. Isiah Thomas’ Pistons, Magic Johnson’s Lakers, and Karl Malone’s Jazz are but a few.

One name, that particularly gets lost in the annals of history, is Gary Payton. Payton was a defensive specialist, and his Seattle Supersonics notoriously gave the Bulls a tough time. In fact, one of his former teammates, Shaquille O’Neal claims the only reason The Glove doesn’t have more rings is that he played during MJ’s era.

Shaquille O’Neal claims Michael Jordan is the only reason Gary Payton is not a serial winner

In 2006, the Miami Heat defeated the Dallas Mavericks to secure their first-ever NBA Championship. A championship victory that also happened to be a first for Gary Payton. His first victory in three attempts. A victory, that his then-teammate, Shaquille O’Neal felt he deserved.

Shaq had teamed up with Payton previously on the LA Lakers, and the two fell short in 2004 to the Detroit Pistons. Since then, The Big Aristotle was desperate to get The Glove a ring, and two years later, he managed to do so.

However, O’Neal believes Gary deserved much more. After all, when he finally won a championship, Gary was far from his prime. But, what stopped him from winning a ring in his younger days? Well, according to Shaq the blame lies on the shoulders of Michael Jordan. A man too great for GP to handle.

“One of the best things was, we were able to get Gary Payton to come play with us. I felt I owed him a championship since things hadn’t worked out in LA. You got to love GP. He’s mean, he talked a lot of trash and he wasn’t afraid of anybody. He was a fabulous player who was stuck going up against the great Michael Jordan, otherwise he would have had more rings.”

Gary Payton and Michael Jordan talking that trash in the NBA Finals. (1996) pic.twitter.com/nwEvobfXEe — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) May 11, 2020

In terms of reasons for losing a championship, there is no better excuse to use than to say you went up against the GOAT. Although, GP actually strongly believed he could beat him at the time.

Gary Payton actually believed he gave MJ a run for his money in the 1996 NBA Finals

The 1996 NBA Finals ended with the Bulls taking home the silverware with a 4-2 series win over the Supersonics. But, despite the loss, Gary Payton still claims that he gave Michael Jordan his toughest Finals fight. A claim that MJ laughed off in The Last Dance documentary.

There are cold responses, and there are savage responses. And then, there is Michael Jeffrey Jordan, the man who let nothing bother him, even The Glove.