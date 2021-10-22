“The Miami Heat had this revenge match circled on their calendar”: The Heat bulldoze a depleted Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat get their perfect revenge on the Bucks after being swept by them in the 2021 playoffs. Tyler Herro put up a spectacle for the home crowd.

Ever since the Milwaukee Bucks ran riot over the Miami Heat in the 2021 playoffs, each player on the Heat roster was looking out for revenge. For they had just made the finals the season prior, and yet the Bucks made such a mockery out of them.

Tyler Herro was called a bubble prodigy, Jimmy Butler was laughed at for his statements about being locked in and the fact that the Heat lucked into the finals. Every single person on that roster felt the shame, and you can see how they’ve bounced back. They started their pre-season with a win, ending 5-1 in their favor.

Their opening game night was against their playoff rivals and eventual winners, Milwaukee Bucks. Jimmy Butler and co make the defending champions pay. And how, because they ran rings around them. At the end of the first quarter, they were 23 points up, ending the quarter at 40-17.

The closing sequence of that quarter was reminiscent of the famous “BLOCKED BY JAMES” sequence, with a block at one end, and a buzzer-beater three at the other. The Heat ended up winning the game 137-95.

Also Read: “Absolutely sick of this filth from this light skinned boy, Stephen Curry!”: Kendrick Perkins hilariously compliments the Warriors star after his 45 point explosion vs Clippers

here’s how Miami just ended a 40-point 1st quarter against the champs pic.twitter.com/LqsCtvYnVK — Wobphen Curry (@WorldWideWob) October 22, 2021

The Heat are on a mission this season to prove their doubters wrong

It’s only been one game but the Heat definitely looks locked in. Tyler Herro famously said he wants to be in the upcoming stars’ conversation and he looked like he was. 27-points, 6-rebounds, and 5-assists in 24 minutes – those are amazing numbers. Plus he had a highlight reel three at the end of the first quarter, so all in all, an amazing game. He isn’t at the level of Luka or Trae yet, but if he keeps this up, he surely will be in the mix.

Both teams struggled from the free-throw line, only managing around the 65% mark, but the Heat had a good shooting percentage everywhere else. The Bucks sorely missed Jrue Holiday, and Giannis could only play 23 minutes too. Something that is troubling for the Bucks, since they have a huge injury list despite only being two games in. If they are looking to retain their title, this needs to be fixed soon. This isn’t a make-or-break situation just yet, but the trend is worrying.

Also Read: “Cuz U a casual”: Kevin Durant shuts down fan on social media who criticized All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving and thinks he should be on NBA’s Top 75 of All Time

The Miami Heat kicked off their campaign with a dominant victory, getting their perfect vengeance. Hopefully, new entrants to the Heat franchise, Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker find their rhythm as the season progresses.