“Superhero!!”: Allen Iverson Once Again Lets His Admiration For Michael Jordan Be Known To His 15 Million Fans

Michael Jordan became an icon for the game of basketball around the globe. His reign with the Chicago Bulls is still talked about to this day and many argue that Jordan was the greatest ever to play the game. Many NBA players currently in the league have idolized MJ, including former MVP and 76ers icon, Allen Iverson who recently reiterated his admiration for ‘Black Jesus.’

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson is another player who influenced numerous players currently in the league to take up professional basketball. But who did AI admire growing up? Well, it was none other than Michael Jordan, who recently got love from Iverson once again.

Allen Iverson recently uploaded a picture of Michael Jordan on his official Instagram account with the caption, “Superhero.”

There have been numerous players since MJ that have taken the world by storm. Players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry are just some of the few who became icons around the world due to their success in the NBA.

However, to this day, Allen Iverson still considers Michael Jordan to be his idol. He uploaded a picture of him on his official Instagram account with more than 15 million followers, letting them know how he considers MJ to be a superhero.

Michael Jordan influenced players like Kobe, LeBron, and many many more who are either currently in the NBA or have retired from the league. But Allen Iverson may be the biggest MJ admirer of them all, still showing love to the Chicago Bulls legend up until last year.

The fact that Jordan retired from the league more than 20 years ago and AI still has immense love for him goes to show the impact Mike had on players and fans during his playing days.

AI talks about his meeting with Michael Jordan during his rookie year

Allen Iverson was a star attraction the minute he stepped onto an NBA floor. Arenas would fill up to see AI drop his opponents with his nifty moves on the court and many could not wait to see him go up against Michael Jordan.

The first time these two icons met, Iverson went on to cross Michael Jordan, that too in his rookie year. Iverson’s crossover was so enthralling, that it is still talked about to this day.

When looking back and talking about his crossover with Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson mentioned how he had already planned on pulling his signature move on the six-time NBA champion if he ever got the chance.

“I was telling all my friends and family that if I ever got a chance, if he [Michael Jordan] ever guarded me, I was gonna try my move on the greatest player that ever played…So I knew I was gonna do it.”

And as history knows it, AI did one cross to see if MJ would bite and then went on to perform the full move and hit a jump shot over Jordan’s extended hand, making it a timeless classic to this day.