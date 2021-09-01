Basketball

“Tacko Fall at ‘point guard’ would mean an 82-0 season”: Jarrett Allen hilariously mocks the Cavaliers for having too many big-men following Lauri Markkanen trade

“Tacko Fall at ‘point guard’ would mean an 82-0 season”: Jarrett Allen hilariously mocks the Cavaliers for having too many big-men following Lauri Markkanen trade
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"Anthony Davis was frustrated with Dennis Schroder!" Reports reveal rift between former Laker teammates during the previous season
Next Article
"Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid was not a choice, source was 'Trust me bro!'": Sixers superstar rubbishes USA Today report, vows to bring championship to Philadelphia
Latest NBA News
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast

Robert Horry walks off as an NBA legend, being the perfect role player for many…