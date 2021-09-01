“Tacko Fall at ‘point guard’ would mean an 82-0 season”: Jarrett Allen hilariously mocks the Cavaliers for having too many big-men following Lauri Markkanen trade

Jarrett Allen responds to a graphic that has Tacko Fall playing the point guard position and says the Cavaliers would go 82-0 if this were to happen.

The Cleveland Cavaliers most definitely have a bright future ahead in terms of the young, budding stars that they possess on their roster. However, there are a few hiccups that J.B, Bickerstaff will have to push through going into the 2021-22 season due to the way that the Cavs’ offseason played out.

one of these hiccups would have to be hashing out the big-man rotation. The Cavaliers have an inordinate amount of frontcourt players on their roster at the moment with guys like Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Tacko Fall, and now, Lauri Markkanen on board in Cleveland.

A positive for the Cavs is that they were able to thin out their frontcourt rotation through the Markkanen trade by giving Larry Nance Jr up to the Portland TrailBlazers in a 3-team trade. Trading away an incredible defensive big who’s also a fine vertical spacer hurts but Lauri has a bit too much offensive upside to pass up on.

Jarrett Allen reacts to the Cavaliers acquiring Tacko Fall.

Jarrett Allen seems like the Cavaliers’ go-to big-man for the next few years considering the fact that he signed a 5 year/ $100 million deal with them this offseason. So, when news broke out that Tacko Fall signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Cavs as well, Allen had to react.

Allen however, decided to forgo the, “I’m so excited to have Tacko on our team,” route and instead, reacted to a graphic that had Tacko Fall playing point guard for Cleveland and the rest of the big men on their roster filling out the 4 remaining positions. His reaction was simple as he claimed this line-up would go 82-0.

When asked by a fan in the same thread about how it feels to be the shortest guy on the Cavaliers, Allen sarcastically replied with, “My necks hurts from looking up already.”