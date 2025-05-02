“Take Your Old A** Home”: Dwyane Wade Wants Anthony Edwards to Snatch Face of The League Crown From LeBron James

Anthony Edwards has been on record stating he doesn’t want to become the next face of the league. However, it may not be a decision for him to control. His eye-catching play and stellar moments in the NBA playoffs have led to him becoming a household name. His performance in his first-round series win against LeBron James and the Lakers has prompted Dwyane Wade to implore Edwards to snatch the crown from LeBron.

The Timberwolves star made serious waves as a potential candidate for the face of the NBA last postseason. Minnesota went toe-to-toe against the Phoenix Suns in the first round, and Edwards dominated. The Timberwolves swept the Suns, and Edwards’ iconic moment, trash-talking Kevin Durant, became a staple performance.

In the following series, he took down 2024 MVP Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Nuggets. Fast forward to this season, and he dismantled the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic. An impressive feat considering Los Angeles was the heavy favorite to prevail.

Wade believes this run from Edwards is opening up the door for him to enter a different stratosphere as a player. In a recent episode of Time Out with Dwyane Wade, the Heat legend pushes Edwards to continue putting his foot on the necks of the greats, including LeBron.

“You can’t wait your turn all the time,” Wade said. “Sometimes you got to be like, ‘Hey Bron, love you, thanks for what you did to the game but take your old a** home.'”

Edwards has officially emerged as a superstar in this league. Wade believes he can stay true to himself while still becoming the face of the league. He has become so great that people won’t expect otherwise. A large reason why he is so likable is due to his personality.

The Timberwolves star can’t just wait for someone to provide an access card, according to Wade. The Hall-of-Fame guard is referencing the metaphorical credentials needed to be one of the best players in the league. Edwards is good enough to just grab the title from LeBron’s hands.

He may have done just that with his dominant five-game series against the Lakers. Anthony Edwards isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. He’s already slayed two giants in Durant and James. He may face off against Stephen Curry in the second round, which would potentially add another impressive victory under his belt.