“Take your time coming back from the Capitol building, Ernie Johnson!”: Charles Barkley hilariously roasted his TNT Inside the NBA co-host exactly a year ago, following Capitol riots

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson might be the single most iconic duo to share the screen in sports television coverage, globally.

There’s a huge difference between any sports talk show and the world’s beloved Inside the NBA. People flock to TNT knockoff YouTube channels and other unofficial edits of their shows just because of the hilarity.

Charles Barkley is doubtless one of the funniest, most authentic people across television globally. The Basketball Hall of Famer has had a sportscasting career that, by now, outstrips what he achieved on the hardwood.

Through 22 years and counting on Turner Sports, Charles Barkley has entertained basketball fans and the American public with jokes after hilarious situational jokes. There doesn’t seem to be a single situation on the planet that could stump the Chuckster.

Not only does Charles Barkley roast players perfectly when they deserve the stick, he also makes sure to take the mickey out of every single one of his co-panelists. It doesn’t matter if you’re a guest host or if you’re Kenny Smith. If you’re on Chuck’s radar, you’re gonna be on there for a bit.

Charles Barkley hilariously roasted Ernie Johnson the day after the Capitol Hill riots

One of the most shocking incidents of the year 2021 saw hundreds and thousands of Republican Party supporters storm the Capitol Hill on January 6th and attempt to derail the democracy of the American Federation.

Luckily for us all, their attempt was more a symbolic raid than an actual one. The perpetrators have since been identified and been prosecuted in federal courts. The crowd that flocked to the Capitol Hill had a typically white suburban male demographic for the most part.

Understanding this, Charles Barkley weaponized it at the most opportune time possible. While commenting on the riots during a Thursday night TNT game buildup, Barkley went all out after Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson: “Take your time coming back from the Capitol, Ernie!”

Ernie Johnson was actually down with illness and family commitments at the time and couldn’t make it to the studio. But when have Charles Barkley or TNT ever let facts come in the way of a good-natured troll!