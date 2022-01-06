“Gabe Vincent aint worth sh*t, man!”: Jimmy Butler is on the look out for Heat teammate with hilarious missing poster on Instagram

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler posts a missing report for Gabe Vincent on Instagram as the latter remains sidelined due to safety protocols.

Miami Heat inch closer to taking the third seed from Milwaukee Bucks after the huge win over the Blazers. Both teams had an extensive injury list. In addition, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Jusuf Nurkic got themselves ejected. Anfernee Simons led Portland in scoring and assists but in vain.

Six players on the Heat roster concluded the night in double figures. It is a great sign in the absence of their leader Jimmy Butler. Both Bucks and Heat have a tough schedule coming up and it will be interesting to see whether Giannis retains the top seed or Miami overtakes them.

Jimmy Butler says Gabe Vincent is not worth a reward

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler never shies away from trolling his teammates. When he entered the health and safety protocols last month, Butler made it a point to publicly call out his teammates for bad plays. He was seen in the comments section poking fun at Mark Strauss several times.

Last night after the game Butler took to Instagram and this time it was Gabe Vincent’s turn. He posted a missing person report with details of the young PG asking his whereabouts. As if that wasn’t enough, Jimmy wrote “ain’t worth shit so no reward” in bold.

Gabe Vincent entered health and safety protocols on new year’s eve and hasn’t been spotted since. Clearly, the third-year NBA star is taking quarantine a little too seriously.

He has shown a huge leap this season nearly doubling his numbers. Last season he only stared 7 games out of 50 whereas this season he already has 10. Vincent is averaging 8.6 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds in just over 10 minutes per game. Coach Erik Spoelstra is going to have a hard time distributing minutes once all the players return.

