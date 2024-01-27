Taking Inspiration From Kobe Bryant-Kwame Brown’s 82, Grant Williams Boasts About Scoring The Same Alongside Luka Doncic’s 73

The Dallas Mavericks were in a high-scoring affair with the Atlanta Hawks in their most recent matchup. The Mavericks just handed the Hawks a 143-148 loss and it all came down to Luka Doncic. The Slovenian star went off for a career-high 73 points but his teammate Grant Willaims figured it might be a nice moment to collaborate their contributions to the game.

Luka produced one of the most memorable performances against the Hawks. The Dallas Mavericks star had a 73-point game, along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Doncic was merely 3 assists away from having a 70-point triple-double.

While Luka had 73 points, his teammate Grant Williams just had 9 points for the game. But he decided to congratulate his teammate differently posting on X(formerly Twitter),

“82 points right here Congrats brother that was special to witness it.”

This whole ordeal involving Luka Doncic and Grant Williams is reminiscent of the time when Kwame Brown said that Kobe Bryant and him came together for an 82-point game in total against the Toronto Raptors. This was the same game where Bryant went off for a career-high 81 points and Brown decided to tag along for the spotlight.

According to FadeawayWorld, when talking about that game, Brown went on to say, “Yeah, me and Kobe dropped 82 combined and we won.” This would’ve meant that Brown only had 1 point for the game but when in fact he had 3.

Now, Williams tagging along with Luka and his historic night is nothing different from what Brown did with Bryant. But the end result for Kwame Brown was more criticism, fans trolling him in the stands, and analysts heckling him on national television.

There might be a chance that some fans may not like the fact that Grant Williams tried to share some of the spotlight when in fact, it was Luka Doncic’s night after going off for a historic scoring rampage. However, it is evident that Williams captioned this in a humorous way and had no intention stealing the credit from the man himself.

The Greats of the Game react to Luka Doncic’s 73 points

Luka Doncic’s 73-point game had the NBA world taken aback. There wasn’t any doubt or argument over Doncic’s scoring ability. But this 73-point performance, that too on 75.8% field goal percentage puts him in a category of his own.

Numerous players and NBA legends went on to react at Doncic’s scoring clinic against the Hawks. Dallas Mavericks legend and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki went on X and tweeted, “Luka,” followed by three fire emojis.

DeMar DeRozan tweeted, “Somebody going to score a 100 before the season over!”

Magic Johnson too chimed in and said, “What’s going on in the NBA?! The league is on fire with another dominate performance. This time, Luka Doncic! 73 points, wow! Congrats to Luka on his amazing 73 point, 10 rebound game tonight, leading his Mavericks to a 148-143 win against the Hawks.”

Paul Pierce on the other hand decided to be the odd man out with this tweet.

After dropping three straight games, the Dallas Mavericks are really creating some big momentum stemming from their star player, Luka Doncic. Be on the lookout for the Mavs probably going on a little winning streak of their own after Doncic’s career night against the Hawks.