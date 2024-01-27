‘Taking Out’ Nearly 4 Feet Off Shaquille O’Neal And His Brothers, Myles Shares Hilariously Edited TNT Red Carpet Image Of His Family

Credits: June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The eldest son of Shaquille O’Neal, Myles O’Neal, is an avid social media enthusiast. Usually, the 26-year-old DJ shares photos and videos from his gigs, however, Myles’ latest social media activity had nothing to do with him being an entertainer. Instead, he shared a series of edited photos on Instagram hilariously trolling himself, Shaq, and his brothers – Shareef and Shaqir.

Instagram user @mytypaedit23 is known for posting edited photos of famous personalities, making these celebrities seem like dwarfs. Myles O’Neal reshared three photos from the user on his Instagram feed.

In the carousel post, the first photo featured the shorter versions of the O’Neal boys – Shaq, Shareef, Shaqir, and Myles – who got a photo clicked on the red carpet during TNT’s event. In the second photo, a tiny Myles is clicking a selfie. Whereas, in the final photo of the post, Myles shared the iconic Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal championship photo from 2000. The only difference, the edited photo had a couple of feet taken off from Shaq’s height.

The original post featured a few more edited versions of some iconic photos. The Big Aristotle looked half the size of Charles Barkley and of the same height as Kevin Hart.

Recently, Shaq admitted that he loves his daughters more than his sons. Despite the preferential treatment against them, it is heartwarming to see that Myles, Shareef, and Shaqir can be playful and joke around with their father.

Like Shareef and Shaqir, Myles O’Neal is following in the footsteps of Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is a great role model to his children. While he urges his daughters to become lawyers, Shaq’s sons are following in his footsteps. Shareef and Shaqir have been playing basketball with hopes of making it to the NBA one day. However, Myles O’Neal has gotten artistic skills from his father.

Unlike his brothers, Myles didn’t pursue basketball. Instead, he deepened his love for music by becoming a DJ. Shaq, who also pursued DJing as a career, wasn’t ashamed to admit that his 26-year-old son was better than him.

“I’ve seen him perform many times and he’s really good. I’m actually jealous, he’s really good… I’m super proud of him,” the Lakers legend said.

As a kid, Myles did play basketball. However, being sick of the training and not wanting to face the constant pressure, he decided to quit the sport by the time he was in the 9th grade.

“I always thought I was going to play basketball until I got to like the ninth grade… do I feel like dedicating my life to like practicing every day training every day doing all that… I got to high school and I was like ‘yeah, f**k this I’m not doing this and there’s no way I can’t’,” Myles said on the Billion Dollar Barbie podcast.

Having performed at some of the biggest music events in the world and walked the ramp as a model for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Givenchy, Michael Kors, and others, Myles seems to be doing good for himself.