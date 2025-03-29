“Talks To Kevin Love Daily”: Former Cavalier Steals Pat McAfee’s Thunder As Being A ‘White Guy’ Who Interviewed LeBron James

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, LeBron James’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show became a major talking point. It was rare to see LeBron, as he hardly does interviews now. Regardless, Pat McAfee had a blockbuster conversation, and it wasn’t just about basketball insights. They discussed his recent feud with Stephen A. Smith and how LBJ sees the media.

Advertisement

Their conversation was also twisted and made into a race issue. This was the second allegation of its kind after Kendrick Perkins seemingly hinted at the subject while discussing how Steve Nash is going to be the new co-host of the Mind the Game pod.

It’s absurd to even think about this, but those who are keen to put the race angle in everything did their job. McAfee probably woke up on cloud nine after the success of his conversation. His excitement could be seen in his post on X. He wrote, “Good morning beautiful people.. I still can’t believe LeBron had a conversation with a white guy the other day.”

Naming himself as the token ‘white guy’ was a hilarious move, but it didn’t sit well with LBJ’s former teammate Channing Frye. “Hey he talks to @kevinlove daily! Lol,” he responded to McAfee’s post. Kevin Love is a former teammate and longtime friend of the 40-year-old. They won the 2016 championship together on the Cavs and still have a great bond.

In 2023, Love reflected on his time with LeBron for the Associated Press. Love wrote, “What always impressed me about my time with LeBron is the precision of his life. He’s a man with a plan. He’s become larger than the game.” Love believes that it’s nearly impossible to find a better man to be the face of the league once he retires.

“He’s found a way to achieve a level of greatness that very few in this world have touched or seen. He’s on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest athletes of all time,” the five-time All-Star said. As per Love, LeBron has impacted the game by influencing millions of young kids, and even after his retirement, he’ll be able to do that through his charitable work.

“As a fan, a friend, a teammate, to be part of the brotherhood, it’s special to have him be within our family. It’s pretty amazing,” Love added. He feels fortunate that he was lucky enough to play alongside LeBron James. He believes it has helped him get better as a player, and the time spent outside the court has helped him become a better person.