Straight Up Declining 25 Y/O Rapper a Spot, Kevin Durant Reveals Top 5 Musicians Who Can Hoop Featuring J Cole

Basketball and music have had a long-standing relationship together. Several basketball legends from Shaquille O’Neal, and Damian Lillard to the late, great Kobe Bryant tried their luck in the music industry. Musicians and celebrities are on the same page with their love for the game and we even have rappers like J Cole, who played basketball professionally. Recently, Kevin Durant was asked to make a starting five of entertainers only and he came up with a solid list.

Advertisement

During his recent appearance on Aux Money, Chase B asked Durant who would be included in his rappers/musicians’ greatest starting five of all time. Notably, the Suns’ star seemed more definitive about who he wouldn’t include on his list than who he would. Spoilt for choice, KD took his sweet time but had some of the best-known artists who are also incredible hoopers.

His first pick was the legendary Master P as he played in an NBA game, apart from being one of the greatest at his craft. Even though it was a preseason game, it still counts in KD’s books.

Advertisement

Next up he picked Chris Brown because Breezy is just incredibly athletic and what we see from him in his music videos or stage performances, also translates very well on a basketball court. Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel was KD’s third pick in the lineup and he believes that Rebel is an underrated hooper in his eyes.

Then he chose a 6’6 Dave East for his experience in playing basketball. KD’s final pick was Jermaine Cole simply because the Young Simba has experience playing professionally in Rwanda and Canada. Among all these names, Durant left out 25-year-old Sheck Wes and to his credit, he had good reasons to do so.

Kevin Durant snubbed Sheck Wes because he disrespected the game

Wes is a Harlem-born rapper best known for his song ‘Mo Bamba’ and his association with Cactus Jack, a music label that was founded by Travis Scott. During his conversation with Chase B on Aux Money two months ago, he made a bold claim regarding NB players.

When Sheck was asked by Chase B, “Who in the NBA do you think you could give 30?” Wes said, “Garett Temple, Ish Smith, Oshae Brissett, you want us to keep going?”

Even though he admitted that these players are great, and he means no disrespect, Wes claimed that he would easily drop 30 on them.

Advertisement

As a result, KD did not include him in his rappers’ starting five saying, “No, I’m not taking Sheck, especially for how he disrespected the game.”