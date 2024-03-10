Tallest NBA Player Ever: Comparing Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol to Victor Wembanyama & More

Victor Wembanyama is a freak of nature. He is currently tied with Boban Marjanović of the Houston Rockets as the tallest active player in the league. The 20-year-old rookie has an insane eight-foot wingspan, the third-highest in the history of the league. Before him, there have been some NBA players over the years who were just as unreal, if not more. Let’s take a look at the list of some of the tallest NBA players ever and how good they were in their careers.

Gheorghe Muresan

The Romanian national Muresan is tied for the tallest NBA player of all time with fellow giant Manute Bol. At 7’7, he was drafted to the NBA in 1993 in the second round, as the 30th overall pick by the then Washington Bullets. He went on to have a seven-year-long career in the NBA.

After playing for the Bullets till 1998, he moved to the New Jersey Nets in 1999 and the following year was his last in the league. Muresan played 307 games in the league averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 0.5 assists per game, while shooting 57.3% from the field, per Basketball-Reference.com. Although the prime of his career was affected by injuries, in 1995-96 he won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

Manute Bol

Manute Bol shares the top spot on this list with Muresan at 7’7. Born in Sudan, Bol was drafted to the league in 1985 in the second round, as the 31st overall pick by the Bullets. Bol went on to have a fruitful career in the NBA, playing for 10 years with different teams. He played 625 games in his career, averaging 2.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, and 0.3 assists per game, while shooting 40.7% from the field.

He was also a part of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 1986 and led the league twice in blocks in 1986 and 1989. Bol passed away in 2010 at the age of 47. His son Bol Bol currently plays in the league for the Phoenix Suns.

Shawn Bradley

German American Shawn Paul Bradley is the second tallest NBA player of all time, standing at 7’6. Bradley was drafted in the NBA in 1993 by the Philadelphia 76ers as the second overall pick. After signing with the 76ers, he played for the New Jersey Nets and then for the Dallas Mavericks where he eventually ended his career. Bradley played 832 games in the NBA averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 0.7 assists per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field. He was in the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 1994 and led the league in blocks in 1997.

Yao Ming

Yao Ming was drafted in the NBA as the first round, first overall pick in 2002 by the Houston Rockets. At 7’6, he is tied with Bradley as the second tallest NBA player of all time. Ming stayed with one team for his nine years in the league.

He is one of the most accomplished athletes on this list. In his career Ming made eight All-Star appearances. He played 481 games averaging 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 52.4% from the field. Ming is the only player on this list to have been inducted in the Hall of Fame (2016).

Chuck Nevitt

Chuck Nevitt is the third tallest player to ever play in the NBA, standing at 7’5. In 1982, he was drafted by the Houston Rockets as the third round, 63rd overall pick. The following year he moved to the LA Lakers and after that he switched between several teams before hanging up his boots with the San Antonio Spurs in 1993. Nevitt played 155 games in the NBA, averaging 1.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, and 0.1 assists, while shooting 43.8% from the field. Although his numbers are lower than the ones mentioned above, Nevitt is the tallest player in NBA history to ever win a championship(1985 with the Lakers).

Mark Eaton

Mark Eaton was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 1982 as the fourth round, 72nd overall pick in the draft. Eaton stood at 7’4 and is the fourth tallest on this list. He played in the NBA for 12 years, staying with the team that drafted him. The California native was a defensive powerhouse during his time in the league. He played 875 games averaging 6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, and 1 assist per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. He is the tallest player to win DPOY (1985, 1989) and second tallest to be in an All-Star game (1989).

Rik Smits

At 7’4, Rik Smits is tied for the fourth tallest player in the NBA. Smits was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 1988 as their first round, second overall pick. In his 12-year long career, Smits only played for the Pacers, making an All-Star appearance in 1998 and the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He is the second tallest to feature in an All-Star game. Smits played 867 games in the NBA averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 50.7% from the field.

Ralph Sampson

Ralph Sampson was drafted by the Houston Rockets in 1983 as the first round, first overall pick. He had a 9-year long career in the league, playing for three other teams. At 7’4, he is tied for the fourth tallest player in the NBA. Sampson played 456 games in the NBA averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field.

Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic’s career in the NBA didn’t start the traditional way. The 7’4 Houston Rockets center is the fourth tallest player on this list and the only other active player alongside Wembanyama. Marjanovic appeared for the 2010 NBA draft but remained undrafted that year. He signed his first NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005.

He was a 27-year-old rookie in the league. Since then, he has represented the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks. Marjanovic has played 326 games in his career, averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.3 blocks, and 0.5 assists per game. He also maintains an impressive FG% at 57.8. This season, he is averaging 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Victor Wembanyama

Wemby is also tied for the fourth tallest player on this list. He was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in last year’s draft as the first overall pick. Wemby’s career is off to a flying start with the Spurs. Even though his team is reeling with losses, Wembanyams’s first season in the league is one for the books. He is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game. He is also shooting 46.9% from the field in 56 games in this season so far.

Wembanyama is leading the rookies’ pool in four major categories, points, rebounds, blocks, and steals. He is also leading the league in blocks. With his stats and impact, Wemby is already the unofficial ROTY.